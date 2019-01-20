'I did it for the flyweights!' Cejudo hopes title defense will keep UFC flyweight division alive

Reigning UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo stopped bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw in 32 seconds at UFC Fight Night in Brooklyn, then said he hoped his victory would ensure the future of his weight class.

There have been rumors circulating suggesting the UFC management are seriously considering closing down their 125lb flyweight division.

But world champion Cejudo, who dethroned pound-for-pound great Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson to win the title last year, said he hoped the UFC would keep the division alive following his quickfire stoppage victory.

"I busted my butt my whole life and I was able to beat one of the greatest of all time. It's surreal, it really is," said Cejudo immediately after the contest.

"I knew he was hurt. I caught him with that leg kick right on the chin and I felt him wobble a little bit. And the rest is history."

Then the Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler said he wanted his win to help solidify the status of the flyweight class in the UFC, as he dedicated his victory to his fellow athletes at 125lbs.

"This victory, and I've said it before, is was much bigger than me. I did it for the flyweights," he explained.

"I did it for the flyweights. I hope I did enough to keep this weight division alive."

And Cejudo said he'd be happy to face Dillashaw again, but stated that the next meeting would need to take place in Dillashaw's division, with Cejudo stepping up to challenge for the UFC bantamweight world title.

"I told TJ, we can do it again, and this time we'll do it at 135lbs," he said.

"Thank you for the opportunity, you're a stud for coming down. I know that weight cut was a lot. I'll give you another shot at 135lbs. Let's do it again."

Dillashaw, meanwhile, was left frustrated at what he believed was a premature stoppage.

"It sucks, man," he said after the fight.

"It sucks when something's taken from you, not when you're actually beat. I would love to get beat.

"Hey, congrats to Henry Cejudo. Good job, but you didn't beat me."