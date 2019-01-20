And still! Henry Cejudo stuns TJ Dillashaw with 32-second TKO at UFC Brooklyn

UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo said his victory was for the entire flyweight division after finishing TJ Dillashaw with the fifth-fastest finish in UFC championship history at UFC Fight Night in Brooklyn, New York.

The talk heading into the contest was that the UFC flyweight division was on the verge of being shut down by UFC officials, with UFC bantamweight champion Dillashaw considered the pre-fight favorite to dethrone Cejudo and effectively close down the 125lb class.

But Cejudo delivered a spectacular performance in the main event in Brooklyn, catching Dillashaw cold in the opening exchange of the fight, keeping the pressure on the stunned challenger and eventually finishing him on the mat with strikes.

It took the Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler just 32 seconds to finish Dillashaw as Cejudo registered the fifth-fastest stoppage victory in a UFC title fight.

After the bout, Cejudo dedicated the victory to his fellow flyweights, whose professional futures are up in the air with rumours of the UFC's imminent shutdown of their weight class.

Dillashaw, meanwhile, was less than impressed with the stoppage, saying that Cejudo "didn't beat me".

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, he said: "I am happy to accept defeat, but I did not lose."