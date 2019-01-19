'How about I whoop your ass?' Khabib manager Abdelaziz wants $10k grapple match with UFC's Mitchell

Ali Abdelaziz, who represents UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, says he is open to a $10k grappling match with professional MMA fighter Bryce Mitchell amid renewed 'bully' claims by Nate Diaz.

The head of the Dominance MMA agency which represents a host of mixed martial arts fighters, responded to the challenge from former The Ultimate Fighter competitor Bryce Mitchell who had issued a statement on Twitter saying that he was recovered from a recent injury and that he was targeting a spot on the upcoming UFC card in Nashville.

Abdelaziz responded, saying that his client Dan Ige would be more than happy to accept to accept the challenge, though it appears that Mitchell would prefer the opportunity to face Abdelaziz himself.

You a young blood, I know somebody who can give you a nice southern ass whooping and his name is Daniel @Dynamitedan808 and you might actually get a blue check mark after the fight. Have your people call @seanshelbyhttps://t.co/KGARDBncEO — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) January 17, 2019

"You a young blood, I know somebody who can give you a nice southern ass whooping and his name is Daniel @Dynamitedan808 and you might actually get a blue check mark after the fight. Have your people call @seanshelby," Abdelaziz said in the social media missive directed at Mitchell in response to his request for a fight.

However, Mitchell replied saying that his preferred option would be to 'whoop' Abdelaziz instead - and it appears that he is more than open to the idea of getting into the ring with the 10-0 mixed martial artist.

I’ll make you a deal young man I’ll fly you to Vegas we’ll do 10 minute grappling round and if I don’t finish you I’ll give you 10k cash but if I finish you, you have to fight @Dynamitedan808 or we can spar but you have to sign the waiver. I’ll follow you DM me https://t.co/1Ifm2MB5aM — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) January 18, 2019

10K if you don't sub me, an extra 5K if I sub you @AliAbdelaziz00



Win or lose against you in a grappling match, as soon as I get an offer to fight @Dynamitedan808 it will be accepted. No prob, you got my word. Deal?@Abraham_kawa@matt_frm — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) January 18, 2019

"I'll make you a deal young man I’ll fly you to Vegas we’ll do 10 minute grappling round and if I don’t finish you I’ll give you 10k cash but if I finish you, you have to fight @Dynamitedan808 or we can spar but you have to sign the waiver. I’ll follow you DM me," Abdelaziz responded, prompting Mitchell to up the ante.

"10K if you don’t sub me, an extra 5K if I sub you," Mitchell wrote

"Win or lose against you in a grappling match, as soon as I get an offer to fight @Dynamitedan808 it will be accepted. No prob, you got my word. Deal?@Abraham_kawa @matt_frm," he added.

Also on rt.com The B*tch Boys: Khabib & fight game stars engage in fierce online slanging match (VIDEO)

Mitchell was eliminated from The Ultimate Fighter season 27 at the semi-final stage by eventual winner Brad Katona but was waylaid from competition by virtue of an accidental but eye-watering injury to his groin involving a drill.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz has continued his war of words with Abdelaziz and Nurmagomedov in the wake of the pair's continued criticism of Irish fighter Conor McGregor.

Fuckn bully’s .. — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 17, 2019

In a recent interview on Irish radio, Khabib's trainer Javier Mendez suggested that he would like to see his fighter rematch McGregor due to the potentially lucrative nature of that particular bout, but Abdelaziz stated on Twitter that the "Irish hooker" wouldn't be open to the suggestion, prompting Diaz to castigate the pair as "f**kn bully's (sic)".

https://t.co/97RRmkI3NZ



When sambo guy fucks wit me 👆🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 18, 2019

The Stockton native, who hasn't competed in the UFC since an August 2016 defeat to McGregor, renewed his rivalry with Nurmagomedov on Saturday night, posting a video of renowned Brazilian Jiu Jitsu expert Renzo Gracie knocking out Russian fighter (and sambo expert) Oleg Taktarov.

Diaz's future in the UFC remains unclear at present. He was slated to face Dustin Poirier in November's UFC card inside Madison Square Garden but injury precluded the bout from going ahead. In a recent interview, UFC president Dana White said that he doesn't expect either of the Diaz brothers to fight in 2019.