‘He has the body of a God! Unfortunately it's Buddha’: Wales rugby star causes uproar with naked pic

Former Welsh international rugby player Jonathan ‘Jiffy’ Davies has sent social media into a frenzy by posting a raunchy picture of him performing a naked morning stretch in a luxurious resort in the Maldives.

The rugby legend is shown doing yoga exercises in his hotel at Finolhu resort wearing his ‘birthday suit’, quickly making him the object of heated discussion on social media.

Davies struck a popular yoga tree pose while facing the Indian Ocean, with his back becoming the most eye-catching part of the picturesque Maldivian view.

Early morning gym and stretch 😂@finolhumvpic.twitter.com/0hCrsw7zUA — Jonathan Davies OBE (@JiffyRugby) January 17, 2019

The cheeky post triggered mixed reactions on Twitter with many users suggesting the Welsh star went a little bit too far with his stretching.

“On seeing this, my toast was spat across the table.....and for some reason, I lost any sense of hunger,” wrote former England rugby captain Will Carling, responding to the tweet.

The truth is, @jiffyrugby I was looking through twitter this morning, eating my toast. On seeing this, my toast was spat across the table.....and for some reason, I lost any sense of hunger......🤢🤢😂😂 https://t.co/LY0s2i5rOg — Will Carling (@willcarling) January 17, 2019

Nobody wants to see that. Put some shorts on man. — Stephen Vallance (@Bretwalda5) January 17, 2019

Really? Somehow some sort of joga pants would have improved the view... prefer to use my imagination.... — Elizabeth(Rosie) (@izallattitude) January 17, 2019

Others ridiculed Davies’ far-from-being-perfect physical shape comparing him with Hindu god Buddha.

Jonathan Davies has the body of a God! Unfortunately it's Buddha. — Malcolm Finch (@TheMalcolmFinch) January 17, 2019

You need to do a bit more squats 😂 — Nigel Owens MBE (@Nigelrefowens) January 17, 2019

He’s getting ready for the 6nations — Kerry Williams (@merthyrmum) January 17, 2019

Following the publication of the naked snap, Twitter was flooded with jokes directed at Davies’ yoga practice.

End of holiday snap. 😉 pic.twitter.com/XH2djaKrs9 — Lee Jarvis (@LeeJarvis10) January 17, 2019