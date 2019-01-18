HomeSport News

‘He has the body of a God! Unfortunately it's Buddha’: Wales rugby star causes uproar with naked pic

Published time: 18 Jan, 2019 12:37 Edited time: 18 Jan, 2019 12:43
© Twitter / JiffyRugby
Former Welsh international rugby player Jonathan ‘Jiffy’ Davies has sent social media into a frenzy by posting a raunchy picture of him performing a naked morning stretch in a luxurious resort in the Maldives.

The rugby legend is shown doing yoga exercises in his hotel at Finolhu resort wearing his ‘birthday suit’, quickly making him the object of heated discussion on social media.

Davies struck a popular yoga tree pose while facing the Indian Ocean, with his back becoming the most eye-catching part of the picturesque Maldivian view.

The cheeky post triggered mixed reactions on Twitter with many users suggesting the Welsh star went a little bit too far with his stretching.

On seeing this, my toast was spat across the table.....and for some reason, I lost any sense of hunger,” wrote former England rugby captain Will Carling, responding to the tweet.

Others ridiculed Davies’ far-from-being-perfect physical shape comparing him with Hindu god Buddha.

Following the publication of the naked snap, Twitter was flooded with jokes directed at Davies’ yoga practice.

