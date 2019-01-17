Power play: Williams blasts past Bouchard to reach Australian Open third round

Serena Williams showcased her power as she swept aside the challenge of Canadian Eugenie Bouchard to progress to the third round of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Williams broke Bouchard's serve an incredible six times to claim a 6-2, 6-2 win. But the American will look to tighten up her own service game for the next round after being broken twice by the Canadian in the opening set.

A topsy-turvy first set saw Bouchard break Williams twice, but the American was dominant on her opponent's serve, as she broke Bouchard in each of her service games to claim the first set by six games to two.

And while Bouchard offered gritty resistance, battling hard to hold serve and put pressure on Williams, the American proved just too powerful for her opponent as she took the second set 6-2 to secure a straight-sets victory.

Williams joins fellow contenders Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka in the third round after they both secured second-round victories in Melbourne on Day 4.

Halep looked to be cruising early on, but had a mid-match wobble as she dropped the second set to America's Sofia Kenin via a tiebreaker before eventually battling through to win 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4.

Osaka's victory was more straightforward as she defeated Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 6-4.

And Serena's sister Venus Williams also booked her spot in the third round after battling past France's Alizé Cornet 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.