Australian Open: Djokovic & Halep receive top seeds for first Grand Slam of 2019
There were no shocks with the announcements of the top seeds for the men's and women's singles tournaments at the Australian Open, with top-ranked Djokovic and Halep heading the seeds in their respective tournaments.
READ MORE: Cheeky winner: Bernard Tomic defeats Nick Kyrgios with incredible trick serve (VIDEO)
Rafa Nadal has been handed the second seed in the men's draw, with defending champion Roger Federer seeded third.
The women's draw has 2016 champion Angelique Kerber as the number-two seed, with Caroline Wozniacki third.
Serena Williams, who won the title in 2017 while pregnant, missed last year's tournament and returns in 2019 as the 16th seed.
RUSSIAN STARS LAND SEEDED SPOTS
Russia's top men's singles player, Karen Khachanov, is set as the 10th seed after a strong season in 2018, while fellow countryman Daniil Medvedev four spots behind in 15th.
In the women's draw, Daria Kasatkina is listed as the 10th seed in a strong lineup for the 2019 tournament, while former world number one Maria Sharapova is seeded 30th.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN SEEDINGS
Men's Singles
1. Novak Djokovic, Serbia
2. Rafael Nadal, Spain
3. Roger Federer, Switzerland
4. Alexander Zverev, Germany
5. Kevin Anderson, South Africa
6. Marin Cilic, Croatia
7. Dominic Thiem, Austria
8. Kei Nishikori, Japan
9. John Isner, United States
10. Karen Khachanov, Russia
11. Borna Coric, Croatia
12. Fabio Fognini, Italy
13. Kyle Edmund, Britain
14. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece
15. Daniil Medvedev, Russia
16. Milos Raonic, Canada
17. Marco Cecchinato, Italy
18. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina
19. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia
20. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria
21. David Goffin, Belgium
22. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain
23. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain
24. Hyeon Chung, South Korea
25. Denis Shapovalov, Canada
26. Fernando Verdasco, Spain
27. Alex de Minaur, Australia
28. Lucas Pouille, France
29. Gilles Simon, France
30. Gael Monfils, France
31. Steve Johnson, United States
32. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany
Women's Singles
1. Simona Halep, Romania
2. Angelique Kerber, Germany
3. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark
4. Naomi Osaka, Japan
5. Sloane Stephens, United States
6. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine
7. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic
8. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic
9. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands
10. Daria Kasatkina, Russia
11. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus
12. Elise Mertens, Belgium
13. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia
14. Julia Goerges, Germany
15. Ashleigh Barty, Australia
16. Serena Williams, United States
17. Madison Keys, United States
18. Garbine Muguruza, Spain
19. Caroline Garcia, France
20. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia
21. Wang Qiang, China
22. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia
23. Carla Suárez Navarro, Spain
24. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine
25. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania
26. Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia
27. Camila Giorgi, Italy
28. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan
29. Donna Vekic, Croatia
30. Maria Sharapova, Russia
31. Petra Martic, Croatia
32. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic