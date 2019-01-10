Australian Open: Djokovic & Halep receive top seeds for first Grand Slam of 2019

Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep head the seedings lists for the Australian Open in Melbourne as the first Grand Slam of the tennis season draws ever closer.

There were no shocks with the announcements of the top seeds for the men's and women's singles tournaments at the Australian Open, with top-ranked Djokovic and Halep heading the seeds in their respective tournaments.

Rafa Nadal has been handed the second seed in the men's draw, with defending champion Roger Federer seeded third.

The women's draw has 2016 champion Angelique Kerber as the number-two seed, with Caroline Wozniacki third.

Serena Williams, who won the title in 2017 while pregnant, missed last year's tournament and returns in 2019 as the 16th seed.

RUSSIAN STARS LAND SEEDED SPOTS

Russia's top men's singles player, Karen Khachanov, is set as the 10th seed after a strong season in 2018, while fellow countryman Daniil Medvedev four spots behind in 15th.

In the women's draw, Daria Kasatkina is listed as the 10th seed in a strong lineup for the 2019 tournament, while former world number one Maria Sharapova is seeded 30th.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN SEEDINGS

Men's Singles

1. Novak Djokovic, Serbia

2. Rafael Nadal, Spain

3. Roger Federer, Switzerland

4. Alexander Zverev, Germany

5. Kevin Anderson, South Africa

6. Marin Cilic, Croatia

7. Dominic Thiem, Austria

8. Kei Nishikori, Japan

9. John Isner, United States

10. Karen Khachanov, Russia

11. Borna Coric, Croatia

12. Fabio Fognini, Italy

13. Kyle Edmund, Britain

14. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece

15. Daniil Medvedev, Russia

16. Milos Raonic, Canada

17. Marco Cecchinato, Italy

18. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina

19. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia

20. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria

21. David Goffin, Belgium

22. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain

23. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain

24. Hyeon Chung, South Korea

25. Denis Shapovalov, Canada

26. Fernando Verdasco, Spain

27. Alex de Minaur, Australia

28. Lucas Pouille, France

29. Gilles Simon, France

30. Gael Monfils, France

31. Steve Johnson, United States

32. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany



Women's Singles

1. Simona Halep, Romania

2. Angelique Kerber, Germany

3. Caroline Wozniacki, Denmark

4. Naomi Osaka, Japan

5. Sloane Stephens, United States

6. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine

7. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic

8. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic

9. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands

10. Daria Kasatkina, Russia

11. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus

12. Elise Mertens, Belgium

13. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia

14. Julia Goerges, Germany

15. Ashleigh Barty, Australia

16. Serena Williams, United States

17. Madison Keys, United States

18. Garbine Muguruza, Spain

19. Caroline Garcia, France

20. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia

21. Wang Qiang, China

22. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia

23. Carla Suárez Navarro, Spain

24. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine

25. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania

26. Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia

27. Camila Giorgi, Italy

28. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan

29. Donna Vekic, Croatia

30. Maria Sharapova, Russia

31. Petra Martic, Croatia

32. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic