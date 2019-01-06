Wayne Rooney arrested in US for public intoxication, swearing

Former England captain Wayne Rooney, who moved to Major League Soccer's DC United last June, was arrested in the US in December and was issued with a fine before being released without bail.

Rooney was arrested in Loudoun County, Virginia, on December 16 by the Washington Airport Authority, according to court records which surfaced on Sunday.

The former Manchester United and England captain was ordered to pay a small fine of $31 along with around $115 in costs before being released without bail, per reports by abc7 news.

A mugshot of the former Manchester United star has been published online and by various outlets.

BREAKING: Wayne Rooney was arrested following a public intoxication incident at an airport in the USA on 16th December. The DC United striker was fined $25 and had to pay $91 costs for the misdemeanour. Loudoun County Sherrif’s Office has provided me with this custody pic.... pic.twitter.com/ikZoG5Pxoa — Rebecca Williams 📺 (@RebeccaTVnews) January 6, 2019

England's all-time top goalscorer, 33, inked a big money, three-and-a-half year deal with MLS side DC United last summer after returning to boyhood club Everton for a season following the end of his 13-year career at Old Trafford.

He had been in Saudi Arabia on December 15 for the Riyadh Formula E Grand Prix and later returned to England for Christmas.

In 2017, Rooney was ordered to do 100 hours' community service after being arrested for drink-driving after being found to be three times over the legal limit. He also received a two-year driving ban and was docked two weeks' wages - around $380,000 - by Everton.

Rooney was seen in the UK on December 22, where he attended Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's first home game in charge of Manchester United at Old Trafford.