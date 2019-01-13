'To hell with the rest of the world': Premier League manager unleashes Brexit rant

Neil Warnock, boss at Premier League side Cardiff City, doesn't expect Brexit to complicate the signing of foreign players but says that he is disappointed by his government's handling of the controversial EU exit strategy.

Ahead of the United Kingdom being scheduled to leave the European Union at the end of March, Warnock says that he can't understand how Theresa May's conservative government have so far failed to negotiate an exit from the EU which satisfies each side of the debate.

Warnock was asked if he expected Brexit to complicate the signing of foreign players following Cardiff's 0-0 draw with fellow relegation contenders Huddersfield Town on Saturday, prompting the 70-year-old to launch into a tirade at May's government for a perceived failure to act upon the results of the 2016 referendum.

"I think once the country knows what they're doing, it will be straightforward [to make signings]," Warnock said. "Any transfer window is difficult for me, not just this one. I don't know why politicians don't do what the country wants, if I'm honest.

"They had a referendum and now we see different politicians and everyone else trying to put their foot in it. Why did we have a referendum in the first bloody place?"

Brexit is perhaps the most controversial political movement in the United Kingdom in a generation. The results of the 2016 referendum prompted the end of then Prime Minister David Cameron's government, but since then the situation still remains drastically unclear as the clock ticks ever closer the March 29 deadline.

With the complications which come with Brexit becoming apparent and polls suggesting that large swathes of the British public now favoring staying in the EU, the issue has become an incredibly divisive one - though it is clear which side of the debate Warnock finds himself in.

"I can't wait to get out of [the EU], if I'm honest. I think we'll be far better out of the bloody thing. In every aspect. Football-wise as well, absolutely. To hell with the rest of the world."

Klopp on Brexit: History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.



Warnock on Brexit: To hell with the rest of the world. — Lars Sivertsen (@larssivertsen) January 12, 2019

Hang on...Neil Warnock is PRO BREXIT?! Never saw that coming pic.twitter.com/FLkikIXWFD — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) January 13, 2019

It’s absolutely peak Neil Warnock that he couldn’t think of a more high profile time to launch a Brexit rant than after a goalless home draw against Huddersfield. — Ste.A (@sarm0161) January 12, 2019

Warnock's comments have been criticized on social media, particular given the fact the cosmopolitan nature of the Cardiff City squad and ownership.

The club is owned by Malaysian-Chinese businessman Vincent Tan, while numerous different nationalities are comprised among the players.

Warnock's views aren't necessarily shared by many of his managerial peers in the Premier League. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has predicted that Brexit will be disastrous for the UK economy and its stature in the world and is among a growing community of voices who support the idea of a second referendum to potentially roll back the results of the first.