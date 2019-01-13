Heated derby! - Sporting fans accidentally set fire to own stand during Porto match (VIDEO)

Things got hot in the high profile derby match between Sporting Lisbon and FC Porto in Portugal's Primeira Liga on Saturday as Sporting fans accidentally set fire to the seating in their own stand at José Alvalade Stadium.

The blaze began prior to the game, as Sporting fans celebrated their team's arrival onto the pitch from the tunnel with a hail of paper tape from the stand.

Things took a worrying turn when the paper caught fire, likely due to a flare in the supporter's area, which then ignited a section of about three rows of seats.

Sporting é bué lit 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WuQbsPfKcK — Manuel 💚 (@manuelrego27) January 12, 2019

Passionate Sporting fans set fire to their own seats ahead of Porto clash https://t.co/SbKZ5NrenVpic.twitter.com/7kXCtMyM5e — thegirlsun (@thegirlsun21) January 12, 2019

Luckily, the flames were quickly extinguished by stadium security personnel. No injuries were reported.

The only thing that didn't catch fire was the action on the pitch, the pre-game flames were about the most exciting thing that happened during the fixture as fourth-placed Sporting denied Porto an extension of their lead atop the division, drawing the game 0-0.

The draw sees Sporting Lisbon seven points clear of fifth place Vitoria SC as they look to cement their place in next season's Champions League. Porto, meanwhile, are five points clear of second-placed Benfica, who remain in the hunt for a new permanent boss after reportedly being turned down by Jose Mourinho who had been offered short-term deal until the end of the season.