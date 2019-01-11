'Risk of further brain injury is far too great': NHL star Rick Nash retires from sport

Prominent NHL player Rick Nash has retired from professional sport, citing lingering issues related to concussion, sustained during his illustrious sporting career.

Following consultation with doctors, the 34-year-old decided to quit sport to avoid possible brain injury which concussion-related complications might provoke.

Nash sustained at least four concussions during his NHL career. With the most recent one in March, 2018 while playing for the Boston Bruins. He was also forced to sit out six weeks in 2013 to recover from concussion symptoms during his time with the New York Rangers.

“Due to unresolved issues/symptoms from the concussion sustained last March, Rick Nash will be forced to retire from the game of hockey,” Nash’s agent Joe Resnick announced on behalf of the player.

“Under the advice of his medical team, the risk of further brain injury is far too great if Rick returns to play. Rick would like to thank everyone who has supported him during this difficult time period,” the statement read.

Nash was drafted first overall in 2002 by the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he spent nine seasons. He also played the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins during his 15 seasons in the NHL, scoring 437 goals and making 368 assists.

The Ontario native won two Olympic gold medals together with the Canadian team and claimed the world title and 2007 world tournament in Moscow.

Nash became an unrestricted free agent last summer, but didn’t sign any contract with NHL teams, announcing he would take time to determine his future.