Free vodka for life! Company makes Russian star Panarin unusual offer to stay with NHL team

Columbus Blue Jackets player Artemi Panarin has been offered an unlimited supply of vodka for the rest of his life if he extends his contract with the team and stays in Ohio.

High Bank Distillery, a local restaurant in Columbus, took the unusual step in an attempt to keep Panarin in Columbus, promising the Russian attacker an endless supply of its signature vodka in exchange for the contract extension.

The restaurant launched the campaign under the hashtag #StayThirstyPanarin.

“High Bank Distillery is offering @artemiypanarin High Bank for life if he stays with the Columbus Blue Jackets! We hope you’ll help us in our crusade to do our part to keep Artemi Panarin in Columbus!” the company wrote in a post shared on its Instagram page.

The 27-year-old talent, who has a team-leading 45 points in 40 games so far this season, will become an unrestricted free agent this coming summer.

While there has been no confirmation regarding his contract extension, there are rumors are that he might be tempted to sign with the New York Rangers or the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It remains to be seen whether High Bank Distillery’s offer will tip the balance in the Blue Jackets’ favor when the Russian makes his decision.