Russia junior hockey captain mouths ‘f*** you’ to booing crowd after defeat to US (VIDEO)

Russian captain Klim Kostin appeared to have some choice words for a booing crowd after his team’s defeat to the United States in the semi-finals of the World Junior Hockey Championship in Canada.

The US beat Russia 2-1 in a tightly contested game at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Russia disputed some of the officiating during the game, including in the first period when they had a goal disallowed after it was ruled that the puck had been intentionally directed into the net by Nikita Shaskov’s skate.

Oliver Wahlstrom went on to break the deadlock for the US before Alexander Chmelevski doubled their lead in the second period.

Grigori Denisenkov reduced the deficit for Russia with an end-to-end carry and fierce finish, but they couldn’t find a way through the US defense as goaltender Cayden Primeau ended with 34 saves.

Emotions ran high after the defeat as several Russian players were seen in tears, while captain Kostin struggled to control his apparent anger and disappointment at the post-game awards ceremony.

He first tossed his helmet aside as he went up to collect an award for being named among his team's top three players, before dismissively handing the watch gifted to him to someone at the side of the ice.

His actions were met with boos from some among the 14,000 in attendance, but Kostin appeared to defiantly mouth “f*** you” back to the crowd.

The 19-year-old, who is on loan at the San Antonio Rampage from NHL team the St. Louis Blues, continued to make his feelings clear to Russian media in interviews after the game - especially about the disallowed goal.

"In the NHL they allow such goals," the player said. "There was no movement of the skate to the puck."

"I'll say it again, we are Russian and here everyone and everything is against us. We just have to accept that and move forward with it."

However, Kostin later took to Twitter to apologize for his actions, saying that he had seen the video of the incident and that it was "not how I want to represent myself."

Russia will at least have the game against Switzerland as a potential consolation prize, while the US will face Finland in the final, after the Finns routed the Swiss 6-1 in their semi-final.