'The Drake Curse is real!' Alabama falls to Clemson as fans blame rapper for jinxed support

Alabama's national championship defeat to Clemson the made them the latest sporting victims of rapper Drake's "cursed" support, or so fans believe.

The Crimson Tide were ranked number one in the nation ahead of their college national championship game against Clemson on Monday night.

But fans sounded the alarm on social media after Canadian rapper - and notorious bandwagon-jumping sports fan - Drake posted a video of himself at the gym wearing a University of Alabama sweatshirt.

The official Alabama Twitter account reposted the vid with the message: "Get your mind right!" prompting a host of responses from fans.

"NOOOOO!!! Everything he touches sports wise dies. Take that freaking hoodie off!!!" one person wrote.

Another user posted: "Alabama is doomed," while one simply said: "Sigh. We all know Drake is bad luck. Stop it."

Sigh. We all know Drake is bad luck. Stop it pic.twitter.com/ohVts136aO — Gutta Boo (@Blanceaux) January 3, 2019

The reason for the fans' alarmed responses comes from Drake's remarkable track record as a sporting Jonah.

Drake's backing of Kentucky's collegiate basketball team has coincided with a barren run for the university, with the team failing to win a single title since 2012.

His NBA team of choice, the Toronto Raptors, have never won an NBA title, despite winning five divisional titles, including four in the space of five years between 2014 and 2018.

The Canadian also declared his support for Conor McGregor ahead of the Irishman's bouts with Floyd Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov - which saw McGregor fall to the two biggest defeats of his career.

It led ESPN to ask the question: "Will Alabama fall victim to the Drake Curse?"

Will Alabama fall victim to the Drake Curse? pic.twitter.com/WiV6tuggEE — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2019

RT if Drake has a SPORTS CURSE ❌ pic.twitter.com/vj4Mrtso8w — Overtime (@overtime) January 7, 2019

The answer was emphatic, as Alambama crashed to a 44-16 defeat, with head coach Nick Saban suffering the biggest defeat of his 12-year career with the Crimson Tide.

READ MORE: Video of rapper Drake kissing & fondling underage girl on stage resurfaces

No team had beaten Saban's Alabama team by more than 14 points since he joined the university in 2007, but an inspired display from Clemson saw them blast their way to victory to prevent their opponents from claiming their sixth national title in the last 10 years.

Following the game, fans predictably leapt onto Twitter to blame the Drake Curse, with one person tweeting: "The @Drake curse is real. Stay away from teams homie. #NationalChampionship"

Another said: "If the Drake curse is strong enough to get Alabama football, no one is safe."

Drake has yet to post to social media following the Crimson Tide's loss, but he might want to think carefully before publicly backing one of his beloved teams, as his track record of success is far from good.