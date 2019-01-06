Video of rapper Drake kissing & fondling underage girl on stage resurfaces

Drake is catching flak after a years-old video has surfaced in which he kisses and fondles a young fan on stage, learns her age, and kisses her again before sending her back into the crowd.

In the clip, Drake dances with the young fan, smells her hair, then kisses and caresses her while the crowd cheers wildly. He then breaks away and asks the fan how old she is.

drake kisses underage girl, learns she's underage, then kisses her again but this time feels her breasts pic.twitter.com/oLkxZccHiS — SPOOK GOD ALLAH (@thespookgod) January 4, 2019

"Seventeen," she answers, to riotous cheers and jeers from the audience. Drake steps back to look her up and down while asking, "Why do you look like that?"

"I don't know if I should feel guilty or not but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest," he says, creepily, before kissing her a few more times and sending her off stage.

The video, from an undated show, has drawn enormous backlash on Twitter, fueled by millions of viewers who tuned in to watch the Surviving R. Kelly documentary series that aired last week. Singer Kelly preyed on young teen girls for years, filming a sex tape with a 14-year-old and marrying 15-year-old R&B singer Aaliyah.

Drake's behavior, while considerably less extreme than R. Kelly's, still grossed people out – possibly due in part to the fact it's not the first time he's gotten close to "jailbait."

Bella B. Harris is 16 in these pictures. In the first one where he's making the creepy face, she's like one month into being 16. No one who reported the dating rumors (that i saw) or the rebuttal to the dating rumors addressed this. pic.twitter.com/ewk05dJuCt — wikipedia brown (@eveewing) January 4, 2019

In September, the 31-year-old rapper was romantically linked to an 18-year-old model he's been close with since she was 16. While she denied they're a couple, he's also struck up a friendship with 14-year-old actress Millie Bobbie Brown, whom he apparently advises about "boys."

17 year old girl: *exists*



Drake: pic.twitter.com/9wOb3p4Sh5 — Sebas CGO (@Ttamborero) January 5, 2019

The video has been retweeted over 19,000 times, and people are pronouncing Drake "cancelled," though R. Kelly certainly recovered from worse scandals.