‘He has no right to do that’: Messi leaves internet gobsmacked yet again with latest act of genius

Lionel Messi - not of this world? © Reuters / Sergio Perez
Lionel Messi left the internet in collective awe yet again as he produced a spell-binding moment of play in Barcelona’s 2-1 win over Getafe on Sunday.

Having put his team 1-0 up on 20 minutes with his 399th La Liga goal, Messi pulled out a sublime pass shortly afterwards that had football fans singing his praises.

Receiving the ball on the right flank, the Argentine seemed devoid of options as he was crowded out by Getafe players.

But fully aware of what the diminutive playmaker is capable of, teammate Luis Suarez darted in behind the Getafe backline just as Messi split the defense with a barely-believable thoughball that bypassed a line of eight opposition players.

While Suarez failed to convert the pass, Twitter was alight with yet more evidence that Messi could well be not of this world.

Suarez later netted with a stunning volley to put his side 2-0 up, and whileJaime Mata pulled one back for the home team just before half-time, it wasn’t enough to stop Barca from opening up a five-point lead at the top of La Liga on the first weekend of action after the mid-season break.

Suarez scored a sublime second for Barca. © Reuters / Sergio Perez

As if to accentuate how much they are missing former talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid slumped to a 2-0 home defeat to Real Sociedad in their first game back after the break.

