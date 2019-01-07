‘He has no right to do that’: Messi leaves internet gobsmacked yet again with latest act of genius

Lionel Messi left the internet in collective awe yet again as he produced a spell-binding moment of play in Barcelona’s 2-1 win over Getafe on Sunday.

Having put his team 1-0 up on 20 minutes with his 399th La Liga goal, Messi pulled out a sublime pass shortly afterwards that had football fans singing his praises.

Receiving the ball on the right flank, the Argentine seemed devoid of options as he was crowded out by Getafe players.

But fully aware of what the diminutive playmaker is capable of, teammate Luis Suarez darted in behind the Getafe backline just as Messi split the defense with a barely-believable thoughball that bypassed a line of eight opposition players.

While Suarez failed to convert the pass, Twitter was alight with yet more evidence that Messi could well be not of this world.

Lionel Messi just did this. This is a crazy pass. He is a freak 😳 pic.twitter.com/XFEQWdgpvv — World Cup (@FlFAWC2018) January 6, 2019

Messi has no right to make this pass. pic.twitter.com/yGcReFKoYU — IBRAHIM (@Hyzen_10) January 6, 2019

Messi just sent the whole stadium the wrong way with that pass 😱😱😱😱 — Umar'23 (@Umar_vh23) January 6, 2019

WHAT IS THIS PASS FROM MESSI pic.twitter.com/9UwfFhfvQA — ∆ (@official_A7MD) January 6, 2019

What a pass by Messi. That ball was out of this world. Man that's so casual for him. LEVELS. pic.twitter.com/3KdP9QuQgU — Don Andres ❤ (@Elillusionista_) January 6, 2019

Messi's vision is absolutely unreal, how on earth did he see this pass🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/ncDjb8lEQg — Football Videos⚽️⚽️ (@Fantasticfooty1) January 6, 2019

Messi just did a pass that doesn’t make any sense and now we don’t know what anything means pic.twitter.com/QhqG4zYnbR — Box2Box Football (@_box2box) January 6, 2019

Christ! Actually he might be. https://t.co/vOaYt5PuuE — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 6, 2019

Suarez later netted with a stunning volley to put his side 2-0 up, and whileJaime Mata pulled one back for the home team just before half-time, it wasn’t enough to stop Barca from opening up a five-point lead at the top of La Liga on the first weekend of action after the mid-season break.

As if to accentuate how much they are missing former talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid slumped to a 2-0 home defeat to Real Sociedad in their first game back after the break.

