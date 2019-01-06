Russian luge rider Demchenko to leave hospital after horror crash which left her unconscious

Russian luge rider Victoria Demchenko will be discharged from hospital in Germany later on Sunday, after being kept in overnight following a horror crash at an event which left her unconscious.

Demchenko, 23, suffered the heavy crash while competing at the Viessmann World Cup stage in Konigssee on Saturday.

Footage - which can be viewed here on Russian TV - showed the rider flipping over while entering a turn, before lying face down and slamming her head twice against the track.

She was knocked unconscious in the incident and was immediately taken by ambulance to a local hospital amid serious concerns for her health.

[luge] It was a hard hit for Viktoriia Demchenko, and the hold was to get her out of the track. She flipped in the labyrinth and landed hard.

Hoping she's okay after that.



It was later reported that she was conscious and talking, and was diagnosed with only having slight concussion.

Her father, luge rider and trainer Albert Demchenko, confirmed on Sunday that his daughter would be discharged from hospital.

"She feels fine,” he told TASS. “As for further starts, everything will depend on her condition.

“In the first half of next week we will decide whether to register for the next stage of the World Cup in Sigulda [in Latvia]."

Victoria Demchenko won silver at the World Cup stage in Sochi in the 2015-16 season, and sits 20th overall in this season’s standings.