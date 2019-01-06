Unsuspecting Uber driver trash-talks Los Angeles Chargers with star Melvin Gordon in car (VIDEO)

Melvin Gordon, whose Los Angeles Chargers face the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday's NFL playoff game, recorded a conversation about the game on Instagram when he realized the trash-talking driver had no idea who he was transporting.

Gordon, who scored 10 touchdowns en route to the Chargers' run to the AFC Wild Card game, is considered to be among the game's most potent threats with ball in hand - but you wouldn't think so judging by the driver's initial non-reaction to having the player in his car.

The driver, based in the Ravens' hometown of Baltimore, was talking up the home team's chances in advance of the knockout tie.

"Oh hell no," the driver said when Gordon asked him if he thinks the Chargers will win, adding that their star quarterback Philip Rivers won't have a good day.

"Listen, Philip Rivers, you don't even have to worry about him. They're going to put him on the ground."

.@Melvingordon25's uber driver had no idea 😂 pic.twitter.com/BAlLiID80Z — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 5, 2019

Smiling at the camera, Gordon then asked the driver his thoughts on the Chargers' ability to move the ball on the ground.

"I think the Chargers got a good running game too," he said. "I like that Melvin Gordon kid."

Eventually the penny dropped when Gordon came clean to the driver, who asked first for identification to prove the claim and then for a selfie. Presumably, Gordon gave the driver a five-star rating on the app following the hilarious exchange.

In addition to the Ravens versus Chargers game on Sunday, the Chicago Bears take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card playoffs.

The Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys advanced to the next stage of the NFL post-season with wins on Saturday.