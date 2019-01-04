Former UFC heavyweight Denis Stojnic stops nightclub assault on woman (VIDEO)

UFC veteran Denis Stojnic's MMA skills were put to practical use recently after he spotted a man assaulting a woman outside a nightclub he owns in the Bosnia and Herzegovina capital.

The heavyweight, who owns a 13-3 (1) record in professional mixed martial arts, came to the rescue of a patron of the Dorian Gray venue in Sarajevo after spotting a man follow a woman out of the venue on security footage.

The man appears to grab the woman by the hair before continuing the assault against the back of a nearby car.

At this point Stojnic briskly walks towards the man, separates him from the woman and throws him to the ground.

The mixed martial artist restrains the man, while further nightclub security approach to assist.

Speaking of the incident to local news outlet Crna Hronika, Stojnic said (via translation): "When I saw on my video controller, Dorian Gray, that a huge man even proportions physically higher than me, striking a female person with a fisted fist in my head, I immediately ran out and reacted so that they were protected from the perpetrators.

"I conquered it and finally we accompanied the girl along with her security to a taxi, and she did not want to report this case to the police.

"Unfortunately, in our country violence against women is becoming more and more and my duty as a man, a citizen, and then only owners of objects is that everyone in my facilities feels safe, especially women, because they are some kind of children, sisters, mothers and weaker ones and the more gentle gender."

Stojnic fought twice in the UFC, where he lost to both Cain Velasquez and Stefan Struve, but is undefeated in nine fights since his UFC run. His last fight, a TKO win against Christian M'Pumbu, came in May of 2016.