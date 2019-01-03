All eyes on him: Cristiano Ronaldo hits 150mn Instagram followers mark

Cristiano Ronaldo's following on Instagram has swelled past the 150 million mark as he continues to surge ahead as the most followed figure in the social media platform's history.

Having already shattered a multitude of records in the beautiful game, Juventus forward Ronaldo has already cemented his place as one of the most talked-about figures in sports - but judging by his record-breaking numbers online, he is one of the most famous cultural figures on the planet.

Also on rt.com Fans take a shine to Ronaldo statue's private parts to leave star's crotch well buffed (PHOTOS)

Just 13 accounts have exceeded the 100 million follower range on Instagram since its launch in 2010, with Neymar just about squeaking into the top 10 with 109 million subscriptions. Ronaldo's perennial rival, Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, is further back with 105 million followers.

Ronaldo's new mark of 150 million incredibly means that around 15 percent of Instagram's 1 billon users follow the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

This represents a remarkable period of growth for Ronaldo's social account across the last two years. In May 2017 the Portuguese became the first sportsperson to exceed 100 million followers on Instagram - a figure which has been improved by 50 percent since then. Since overtaking the likes of pop stars Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande, he continues to go from strength to strength on social media.

READ MORE: Ronaldo breaks YET ANOTHER goal-scoring record as he nets for Juve v Sampdoria

While Ronaldo's figures are exceptional on Instagram, he does lag behind on Twitter somewhat with just 75 million followers, though he remains the most followed sportsperson on that platform also.