Russia’s Medvedev cuts short latest Murray comeback in Brisbane
Medvedev, 22, won in straight sets in Australia, 7-5, 6-2 in one hour and 21 minutes.
Murray underwent hip surgery last year and has since struggled to put injuries behind him as he bids to add to his haul of three Grand Slam titles and 47 career titles in all.
World number 16 Medvedev is seeded fourth in Brisbane and is considered to be one of tennis’s brightest young prospects.
Murray, 31, pushed the younger, 6ft 5in star all the way in a competitive first set but faded in the second as Medvedev eased to what was ultimately a comfortable win.
Medvedev next faces fifth-seeded Canadian Milos Raonic in the quarter-finals.
The Russian is looking to add to the three singles titles he claimed in 2018, which included beating Kei Nishikori in the Japan Open final in October.