Federer wins battle of all-time greats vs Williams as Switzerland beat USA at Hopman Cup

Roger Federer prevailed over Serena Williams in the meeting of the all-time tennis greats as Switzerland defeated the USA in the mixed doubles to win their tie at the Hopman Cup in Australia.

Federer and Williams – who boast an incredible 43 Grand Slam titles and over $200 million in career prize money between them – were meeting for the first and potentially last ever time on court.

It was men’s star Federer who claimed bragging rights as he and Swiss partner Belinda Bencic overcame US duo Williams and Frances Tiafoe in the mixed doubles to hand Switzerland a 2-1 win in the tie at the eight-nation Hopman Cup in Perth.

Earlier in the day Federer eased past Frances Tiafoe in their men’s singles match, winning 6-4, 6-1 to put Switzerland 1-0 up in the tie.

Williams had a trickier start to her singles match against Belinda Bencic, losing the first set 4-6 before recovering to win 6-4, 6-3 and leveling things for the US..

That set up a decisive rubber against the Swiss in the mixed doubles and the much-anticipated match-up between the two 37-year-old all-time greats.

In the end the Swiss pair eased to victory in the shortened ‘fast’ format for the doubles, taking the first set 4-2 and the second set 4-3 on a tie-break.

Both Federer and Williams had spoken of their excitement at facing each other ahead of the match, which was part of the round-robin group stage of the eight-nation Hopman Cup.

The tournament format involves two singles matches and a mixed doubles meeting between countries in a round-robin group stage, before the winners of the two groups meet in the final on Saturday.

It was Federer who emerged victorious in Tuesday's tie as Williams did not appear at her best during the doubles encounter, frequently feeling her right shoulder, which suggests she may have been hampered by injury.

