'This fight should happen': Dana White expects to see Khabib v McGregor rematch in 2019

Khabib Nurmagomedov will meet Conor McGregor in a colossal rematch in 2019. That's the message from UFC president Dana White, who appears confident the MMA lightweight rivals will face off for a second time in the next 12 months.

White spoke to TMZ Sports about the mooted rematch between the pair and said that although there are a number of issues to be resolved, the two European superstars could be set to meet again at some point later this year.

White previously suggested the pair could face other opponents in their respective comeback fights, with McGregor linked with a rematch against surging lightweight contender Dustin Poirier, and Nurmagomedov finally having his long-awaited - and oft-cancelled - matchup against former interim champion Tony Ferguson.

There's also the potential arrival in the lightweight division of all-conquering UFC featherweight world champion Max Holloway, who White also wants to see move up to the 155lb class.

But White says the biggest fight in the division remains Nurmagomedov vs McGregor II, and he says there's a strong chance we'll see it later this year.

"I think a lot of people want to see that fight," he said.

"Again, we still haven't gone before the Nevada State Athletic Commission. That's gotta happen, and when that does, we can figure out how this whole thing plays out.

"Is Max [Holloway] moving to '55? Tony Ferguson [is] obviously in the mix. So we've got to see how this thing plays out.

"Obviously guys are gonna have to win. It depends on how long the suspensions are and things like that. But as long as everything goes right, this fight should happen."

Nurmagomedov and McGregor finally fought in Las Vegas at UFC 229 after a tumultuous build-up that saw McGregor hauled before a New York City judge on charges after attacking a UFC bus containing Nurmagomedov and a host of other fighters at UFC 223 media day in Brooklyn.

That clash - and the simmering rivalry between the two teams that resulted from incidents that took place that week - formed the backdrop of the most ill-tempered build-up to a world title fight in UFC history.

When the action finally got underway in the octagon, it was Nurmagomedov who dominated, as he shut down McGregor with his grappling game and even dropped the former two-division world champion with a big overhand right in the third round.

Eventually, Nurmagomedov forced McGregor to submit in the fourth round to cap a comprehensive victory, only to then hurdle the cage to attack McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis at octagonside as a mini-riot broke out at the T-Mobile Arena.

Both Nurmagomedov and McGregor will face the Nevada State Athletic Commission, which is expected to hand down fines and suspensions to both men.

But once the pair are both cleared to compete again, White is hopeful arrangements can be made for the pair to face each other in the octagon once more.

And it's a bout that McGregor is certainly keen to run back after his comprehensive loss in their first meeting.

The Dubliner promised to return "with my confidence high."

"If it is not the rematch right away, no problem. I will face the next in line," he said.

"It’s all me always, anyway. See you soon, my fighting fans, I love you all."