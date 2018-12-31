'Are you ready?': NFL playoff lineup all set after dramatic finale in Week 17

The final weekend of the NFL regular season produced drama aplenty as the lineup for the 2018 playoffs was set - with some teams having to wait until the last second to secure their place in the knockout stages of the campaign.

LATE DRAMA AS BALTIMORE HANG ON

The main drama took place in the AFC North, as the Baltimore Ravens secured a last-gasp playoff berth with victory over the surging Cleveland Browns.

The game was a tale of two rookie quarterbacks as the Ravens, led by the dynamic Lamar Jackson, held on despite a dramatic comeback from the Browns, led by the number-one draft pick, Baker Mayfield.

You’re looking at the King of the AFC North. 😈😈😈 @Lj_era8pic.twitter.com/tGEiaRmcff — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 31, 2018

Jackson ran in two touchdowns as the Ravens took control of the game, but Mayfield set a new NFL rookie season record for touchdown passes as he drove the Browns back into the game.

But a late interception halted a potential game-winning drive from Cleveland that would have sent the Ravens crashing out of the playoffs.

Cleveland's rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers needed the Browns to defeat the Ravens for them to make it into the playoffs. And, in a bizarre twist, the Steelers players and fans were left watching the big screen in their Heinz Field stadium, desperately hoping their hated rivals would secure a come-from-behind victory.

The @steelers players and fans have all stayed together in the stadium to see if the @Browns can win them a spot in the playoffs ✊ pic.twitter.com/xClSs3Qplj — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 31, 2018

But it was not to be, as CJ Mosley's late interception secured a 26-24 win, locked up the divisional title for Baltimore and knocked the Steelers out of contention in the process.

COLTS HAVE LUCK ON THEIR SIDE

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck continued his undefeated record against the Tennessee Titans as he led his team to victory in the final game of Week 17 and propel his side into the playoffs.

The game was effectively a knockout match, with victory sending the winner through and eliminating the loser.

And Luck threw three touchdown passes as he led the Colts to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 with a 33-17 win.

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS MAKE IT THROUGH

The reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, had to rely on the Chicago Bears doing them a favor, despite their 24-0 shutout win against the Washington Redskins.

The Eagles have had a stuttering season and lost their star quarterback Carson Wentz earlier in the campaign as they once again called upon Super Bowl-winning backup Nick Foles.

And despite Foles being knocked out of the game with a chest injury, the Eagles cruised to victory, but their place in the playoffs was assured after the Bears beat the Eagles' rivals for the playoff spot - the Minnesota Vikings - 24-10.

"Look, Tom Brady's an all-time great, and I obviously love Mahomes. And Brees, Luck, and Rivers do it all. But there may be no quarterback playing the position with more confidence right now than the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Foles is locked in. Watch out." - @PSchrags@Eaglespic.twitter.com/GmFaCUAD1W — GMFB (@gmfb) December 31, 2018

Foles is in red-hot form since stepping back into the starting lineup, just as he was last season. He took them all the way to the Super Bowl title on that occasion. Can he repeat the feat this year?

THE COWBOYS ARE ON FORM

A few weeks ago, the Dallas Cowboys' participation in the playoffs was looking uncertain, at best.

But a resurgence in the team's form has seen them charge into the playoffs with seven wins from their last eight games.

The Cowboys completed their regular-season campaign with a late 36-35 win over the New York Giants that showed that winning has become a habit once again for 'America's Team'.

The fact that the Cowboys did not need to win the game, but played it like it was the Super Bowl, shows they're in the right mood to make a real run in the playoffs this season.

WAY TOO MUCH SAUCE!



What a play from Cole Beasley and the Cowboys!! #DALvsNYGpic.twitter.com/CQ2tGziO7s — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 30, 2018

They're not Super Bowl favorites by any means, but they are dangerous outsiders heading into the Wild Card round next weekend.

THE WILD CARD LINEUP IS SET

The business end of the NFL season is here, but which team will shine in the playoffs and go on to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy? It all kicks off this coming weekend with the four Wild Card round games.

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans

Seattle Seahawks @ Dallas Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers @ Baltimore Ravens

Philadelphia Eagles @ Chicago Bears