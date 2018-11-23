NFL's big guns deliver the goods in Thanksgiving Day games

The Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints all registered important victories for their respective NFC campaigns as they took center stage during the NFL's Thanksgiving Day triple-header.

No Trubisky, no problem for Bears in Detroit

The Chicago Bears have emerged as legitimate playoff contenders in recent weeks and, despite the absence of starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky, they consolidated that status with a 23-16 win at the Detroit Lions.

A shoulder injury meant Trubisky was unable to start, but replacement Chase Daniel was an able deputy as he connected on 27 of 37 passes for 230 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions as he kept things clean and avoided turnovers.

The Lions were also missing key names, with in-form rookie running back Kerryon Johnson and wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. both ruled out with knee injuries.

It placed more pressure on Lions' quarterback Matt Stafford, who performed well, but threw two crucial interceptions, one of which was returned for a 41-yard touchdown by safety Eddie Jackson as the Bears' in-form defense proved the difference-maker at Ford Field.

The Bears move on to 8-3 as they move clear of pre-season divisional favorites the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North. As for the Lions, it looks like the end of their playoff hopes in head coach Matt Patricia's debut season.

Cooper the star as Cowboys hit form

Just when they needed their big players to step up, Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper did just that in a 31-23 win at home against the Washington Redskins.

Cooper, a mid-season trade arrival from the Raiders, had a huge game at wide receiver with two huge touchdown receptions. The first, from 40 yards, was impressive enough, but his 91-yard catch and run saw him blaze away from the Redskins' defense for a huge touchdown to send the AT&T Stadium crowd into party mode.

The Redskins kept things close, but the Cowboys had found their sweet spot, and Prescott's touchdown run, flipping into the end zone, showed the confidence that is starting to grow in Dallas.

The win sees Dallas move into pole position in the NFC East, as they joined Washington on 6-5.



The Saints go marching on

The Atlanta Falcons have been one of the most disappointing teams so far this season, and they were up against it from the start against arguably the best all-round team in the NFL at the moment.

The New Orleans Saints had the game virtually won by halftime, after shutting down the Falcons' run game to just 12 yards and comfortably dealt with Atlanta's passing game.

With the Saints' improving defense keeping a tight grip on the Falcons' offense, quarterback Drew Brees was left free to fire touchdown passes almost at will.

Such was the ease of the Saints' win, Brees was able to send touchdown passes to some of the lesser-known players on the New Orleans roster, with free-agent signings Austin Carr, Tommylee Lewis, Keith Kirkwood and Dan Arnold all grabbing touchdown catches.

New Orleans' dominant 31-17 win sees them become only the second team in the NFL to reach 10 wins as they move to 10-1. The Saints have looked unstoppable since their Week 1 defeat and with 10 straight wins to their name, look like the team to beat.