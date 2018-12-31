Japanese fighter Yusuke Yachi sustains shocking eye injury at Rizin 14 (GRAPHIC)

Hot on the heels - or toes - of Cat Zingano's nasty eye injury sustained at UFC 232 in Los Angeles at the weekend, the world of MMA is grimacing at a second gruesome eye injury.

This one came during Rizin 14, the Japanese MMA promotion's New Year's Eve's spectacular, as Japanese lightweight veteran Yusuke Yachi faced off against former UFC fighter Johnny Case on the preliminary card in Saitama, Japan.

A punch from Case left Yachi with a cut on his right eye which quickly swelled up, causing his eye to almost completely close.

Man, that right eye of Yusuke Yachi was nasty! #RIZIN14pic.twitter.com/Cdze9IJ1Nn — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) December 31, 2018

Unsurprisingly, the ringside doctor was called into action to assess the extent of Yachi's injury and ruled that the Japanese favorite was not able to continue safely as the bout was waved off late in the second round.

It meant Case earned a TKO victory on his Rizin debut and left Yachi with a nasty injury that will take some time to fully heal.