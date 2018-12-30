'No más!': Refs stop UFC 232 fight as it turns into a bloodbath

The UFC 232 bantamweight bout between Russia's Petr Yan and Brazil's Silva de Andrade in California had to be stopped after the second round when the Brazilian's corner refused to continue the action.

Nicknamed 'No Mercy,' the 25-year-old former ACB bantamweight champion Yan was making his debut on American soil at UFC 232 card on Saturday and, once again, proved his status as one of Russia's top prospects.

Starting the fight at a fast pace, he established his boxing from the beginning of the first round. While the Brazilian looked to fire back, Yan's technique was noticeably smoother and allowed him to control his opponent.

Pressure from Yan in round 2 has D'Silva back-pedaling! #UFC232pic.twitter.com/4tFVejUsvz — UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018

'No Mercy' then displayed his grappling skills, utilizing the front headlock and dominating Silva de Andrade on the ground in the second part of round 2.

The Russian made the most of his opportunity, landing punishing strikes on his grounded opponent whenever he could as he continued to display his dominance on the canvas.

A big elbow also left de Andrade with a cut above the eye as Yan finished the round hammering the Brazilian with a vicious ground and pound, turning the fight into a bloodbath.

Silva de Andrade's corner decided to protect their man from any further injury and spare him another round of punishment, by throwing in the towel and pulling him out of the fight.

'No más!' was the phrase that his cornermen said to UFC officials in the second intermission and it needed no translation for fight fans.

Yan has, with this win, earned his second stoppage victory in the UFC and moved to a 3-0 record inside the American promotion.

After the win he took the opportunity to call out bantamweight knockout artist John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker.

LIVE UPDATES: Jon Jones faces Alex Gustafsson for the light-heavyweight title at UFc 232 in LA

The match-up could headline a European UFC Fight Night event in 2019, or feature on the main card of a pay-per-view in either Brazil or the United States.

It's also known that Yan is campaigning to headline the next UFC event in Russia, which is rumored to take place in St. Petersburg next spring.