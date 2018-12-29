Putin takes to the ice on Red Square for festive hockey game (VIDEO)

Russian President Vladimir Putin took to the ice on Moscow's iconic Red Square on Saturday for a traditional festive game with fellow goverment officials and former NHL stars.

Putin took part in the ‘Night League’ game in the heart of the Russian capital alongside others including Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu and former NHL veterans Pavel Bure and Viacheslav Fetisov.

Footage of the event showed Putin warming up in the cold Moscow air with some practice shots amid the picturesque backdrop of the Kremlin.

Путин играет в хоккей на Красной площади pic.twitter.com/1iEfeyfkLf — Кремлевский пул РИА (@Kremlinpool_RIA) December 29, 2018

It might not be the only hockey Putin plays during the festive season, as he told local press at the event that while he doesn’t have any particular plans for the upcoming winter holidays, he might hit the ice again.

“I don’t have any special plans, I’ll be here in Moscow,” the Russian leader told the Russia 24 TV channel.

“Then I’ll see, maybe I’ll play some hockey and go skiing,” he added.

Putin is a well-known hockey fan, and often features in games in the Night Hockey League – dubbed NHL for short, just like the famous North American league.

It was founded in 2011 on Putin’s initiative to popularize hockey in Russia and attract older people to the rinks to enjoy the game in the evening after work.

Despite the upcoming Russian public holidays, which run from December 31 to January 8, Putin is also likely to have plenty of presidential business to keep him busy.