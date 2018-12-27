Italian FA considering suspension of Serie A following death of Inter Milan fan – report

Reports from Italian media say that the president of the Italian FA, Gabriele Gravina, is considering temporarily suspending the league following the death of an Inter Milan fan after a tempestuous Serie A fixture against Napoli.

The Inter Milan fan was killed following clashes at the conclusion of Wednesday's bad-tempered fixture which saw two players sent off, as well as several complaints by Napoli officials of racist chanting from Inter fans.

Marcello Cardona of the Milan police said that 35-year-old Inter fan, Daniele Belardinelli, was struck by a vehicle during the clashes.

"The Inter ultras beat the bus carrying Napoli fans with bars and sticks, injuring four of them," Cardona announced at a press conference.

"There was a stampede and in the opposite lane an Inter ultra, who had already been denied access to the stadium due to previous actions, was attacked [and hit] by an SUV. The driver's identity is still unknown."

Four Napoli fans were injured, while at least three arrests have been reported.

Cardona also stated that he will request a ban on Inter fans travelling to away games for the rest of the season, while the northern end of the San Siro, which usually houses Inter's 'Ultra' supporter be closed until the end of March.

The game on Wednesday, the first December 26 fixture in Italian football since 1971, was marred by racist chanting from Inter fans aimed at Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Napoli officials say that they requested that the game be stopped due to this on several occasions. Inter won the game 1-0 after a late goal from Lautaro Martinez.

Announcements were made to the fans in the stadium in an attempt to halt the chanting but no further action was taken.

JUST IN: Italian FA president considering to suspend Serie A after the killing of Inter fan — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) December 27, 2018

Furthermore, according to Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri, the Italian FA are considering a temporary suspension of the league.

The Italian league is shortly due for a two-week 'winter break', beginning on January 6, regardless of whether any suspension is imposed by its governing body.