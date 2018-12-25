‘Told you I’d do it:’ Ryder Cup-winning captain Bjorn gets backside tattooed with score

Ryder Cup-winning captain Thomas Bjorn has honored his pledge to get the result of the European team’s victory over the USA inked into his backside.

Swede Bjorn captained Europe to golf’s biggest team title in September, beating the USA 17½-10½ at Le Golf National near Paris.

Ahead of the event he vowed to get the scoreline etched into his posterior for posterity should his team triumph – and duly kept his promise this week with a visit to a London tattoo parlor.

The official Ryder Cup Europe Twitter account shared footage of Bjorn, 47, getting inked – although the Swede didn’t look best pleased with the experience.

Bjorn signs off the clip by saying: “Told you I would do it… Merry Christmas!” before burying his head in his arms.

Europe secured a dominant win over the USA in France despite their status as underdogs heading into the event.

The players had made much of Bjorn’s tattoo pledge after their win, with the Swede joking that it would go on a part of his body that only his girlfriend Grace Barber would see.

Now the pair will always have a cheeky reminder of that famous triumph in September.