Conor McGregor getting ready to ‘launch rockets’ in 2019 UFC comeback

Former double UFC champion Conor McGregor has kept a low profile since an October defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov but judging by his latest missive on social media, he appears to be priming himself for a fresh run at the title.

McGregor, who in November 2016 became the first UFC fighter to hold titles in two weight divisions simultaneously, is now without a title having surrendered the 155lb championship to Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

The featherweight championship he was awarded when he dethroned Jose Aldo in December 2015 was stripped by the UFC for McGregor's inactivity in defending it. And with McGregor almost certain to never compete at 145lbs again it would seem that his sights are set on recapturing the championship he lost to his bitter Russian rival.

Of course, both Nurmagomedov and McGregor must wait for the late January decision of the Nevada State Athletic Commission to determine when they are both eligible to compete again. Both fighters are currently awaiting formal censure for their role in the post-fight melee at UFC 229 which was sparked when Nurmagomedov attacked McGregor's corner after the conclusion of the fight.

Judging by McGregor latest tweet, though, he appears confident that he will set foot on the octagon canvas before too long.

The tweet issued by the Irishman showed two images of him in boxing training, accompanied by text which states that he will be "launching rockets" next year.

While an immediate rematch with Nurmagomedov appears unlikely at present for various reasons, including Tony Ferguson's candidacy as the division's top contender, several names have been mooted as McGregor's next foe.

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone was tipped initially though he has since been confirmed to face Alexander Hernandez next month, while former McGregor opponent Dustin Poirier has also been mentioned and is apparently UFC president Dana White's preferred candidate to face the Dubliner.

Either way, McGregor has made it clear that he wants to get back in there as soon as is possible but both he and Nurmagomedov, as well as the growing list of contenders in the UFC's lightweight fold, must await the ruling by the NSAC before any speculation can become solid.