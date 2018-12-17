Conor cleared: UFC star Conor McGregor sees driving charges dropped

Irish UFC superstar Conor McGregor has had road traffic charges levied against him struck out at an Irish court hearing on Monday.

McGregor was accused of driving without a license or insurance when stopped by Irish police on July 10.

The former UFC lightweight and featherweight world champion was unable to produce the required documentation during the stop, and was charged with driving without documentation.

The 30-year-old was summoned to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Monday, but Irish Garda Keith Dolan applied to have all charges dropped at Dublin District Court after McGregor's legal team were able to produce all of the relevant documentation ahead of the hearing.

Magistrate Geraldine Carthy granted the application and, after a brief thank-you to the bench, McGregor left the building and waved to fans waiting outside.

The hearing was the second time McGregor had appeared before court on driving charges, after he handed a ban for speeding.

McGregor was fined €1,000 and banned from driving for six months after being recorded by Irish police driving his Range Rover at 96 miles per hour (154km/h) in a 62mph (100km/h) zone near Dublin in 2017.