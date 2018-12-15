Japan’s Kashima Antlers set up Real Madrid semi-final at FIFA Club World Cup

Asian Champions League winners Kashima Antlers will take on European giants Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals after the Japanese team beat Mexican rivals Chivas 3-2 in the UAE on Saturday.

The match-up is a repeat of the 2016 final of the tournament, when Kashima led 2-1 with 30 minutes to play until Cristiano Ronaldo equalized and then added two goals as Real won 4-2 after extra-time.

On Saturday, CONCACAF champs Chivas Guadalajara took the lead on three minutes through an Angel Zaldivar header but Kashima struck back through Ryota Nagaki just after the break.

Serginho then gave the Japanese team the lead from the penalty spot before substitute Hiroki Abe extended their lead on 84 minutes.

Chivas pulled one back in injury time through a Hugo Leonardo own goal following a saved penalty, but it was too little too late at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.

The win for the Japanese team sets up a last four tie against UEFA Champions League winners Real, who join the tournament at the semi-final stage.

The teams will meet at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City Stadium on December 19.

Recent Copa Libertadores winners River Plate will contest the other semi-final against local club Al Ain FC, who beat ES Tunis in Saturday’s other quarter-final.

The final takes place on December 22 with Real Madrid out to win the title for the third year in a row and fourth time in total.