Strasbourg football team close stadium to public in securty measure after 3 killed in deadly attack

French Ligue 1 club Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace have extended security measures at their stadium and thanked well-wishers, after three people were killed in a deadly shooting attack at a popular Christmas market in the city.

A further 14 people were injured when a gunman opened fire at the popular seasonal attraction, five of whom are still in a critical condition. The club announced on Thursday that a training session at their home Meinau Stadium would take place behind closed doors and not be accessible to supporters to protect fans and players amid an ongoing manhunt.

🔴 Par mesure de sécurité, le stade de la #Meinau est à nouveau fermé au public aujourd'hui. L'entraînement se déroulera à huis clos sur le terrain d'honneur et ne sera donc pas accessible aux supporters.https://t.co/GQcXObT7Wx — RC Strasbourg Alsace (@RCSA) December 13, 2018

On Thursday, the government’s regional authority in eastern France announced a third person had died from injuries sustained in the attack.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, the club announced it would be tightening measures at the Meinau and cancelling scheduled events at the venue.

A club statement read: “Due to the tragic events in Strasbourg, the Meinau Stadium will also be closed to the public today for security reasons. The training will be held in camera on the stadium field of honor and will therefore not be accessible to supporters.'

As a further precautionary action, the club announced on Thursday: "As a security measure the stadium Meinau is again closed to the public today. The training will take place behind closed doors on the field and will not be accessible to supporters."

The club also extended their gratitude to those mourners and who had wished them well in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Also on rt.com Strasbourg gunman cried 'Allahu Akbar' during attack, has 27 convictions – prosecutor

“Thank you all for all these words of sympathy for our city and Racing. Thank you to the supporters, from here and elsewhere, sometimes from the end of the world,” a tweet on the club’s official account read.

“Thanks to the clubs, the players, the elders of the Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace, to the anonymous too. Thanks from the bottom of my heart.”

The team, who sit 8th in the table, are currently in preparations for their next Ligue 1 game away against Stade Reims on December 15.

More than 700 armed police mounted a manhunt for shooting suspect Cherif Chekatt across Strasbourg and its surrounding region, which on Thursday extended across the German border in the Neudorf district, which included establishing border checkpoints.