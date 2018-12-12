Internet incredulous as CSKA inflict RECORD home defeat on Real but still go OUT OF UCL

Scoring three goals at the Bernabeu is a feat usually reserved only for the likes of Barcelona in 'El Clasico' and usually ensures absolute victory, but CSKA Moscow did just that, winning 3-0 but still going out of Europe.

READ MORE: CSKA 3-0 Real Madrid - CSKA crash out of UCL despite THREE-NIL win at the Bernabeu (PHOTOS)

Given CSKA already recorded a 1-0 victory over the current European champions at Luzhniki Stadium, they became the First team in 10 years to do a 'double' over Real Madrid in the Champions League since Juventus in 2008.

The 3-0 scoreline was also the heaviest defeat Real have suffered on home turf in European competition, and the first ever Champions League group stage home loss since 2009.

ℹ️ CSKA Moskva inflict Real Madrid's heaviest ever European home loss...



🔴🔵 Chalov, Schennikov, Sigurdsson 💪#UCLpic.twitter.com/XxCubCPcUP — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 12, 2018

However, a 2-1 win for Czech team Viktoria Plzen in the group's other match against AS Roma consigned CSKA to a bittersweet last-placed finish.

So how did just an ordinary Russian side like CSKA manage to first achieve such a feat, and then still go out of the group rock bottom?

The Twitterati thought exactly the same, and responded with a torrent of marvelous memes and tweets to express their incredulity at the biggest double-shock of the Champions League group stage.

Play in #UCL Group G is now complete: Real Madrid loses twice to CSKA Moscow, still wins the group. CSKA Moscow beats Real Madrid twice, still finishes last



Roma through in second, Viktoria Plzen into the Europa League as a third-place finisher pic.twitter.com/Dig1duKub4 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) December 12, 2018

Real Madrid 0-3 CSKA



—Real’s biggest home defeat in the Champions League

—First group stage loss at the Bernabeu since 2009



🍿🍿🍿 #realcska — Ali (@Ali_Givenchy) December 12, 2018

Real Madrid losing to CSKA Moscow twice in the group stage, not suspicious at all 🤐😂. #RMACSK#RealCSKA#ChampionsLeaguepic.twitter.com/uADyv5hBzJ — Mesut (@Tvvittergod1) December 12, 2018

Real madrid fans right now



RM 0-3 Cska Moscow #CLpic.twitter.com/8QyDXMRhX0 — Tshifhiwa Reginald (@RamatseaTR) December 12, 2018

😨 Half-time at the Bernabéu...



Real Madrid 0 - 2 CSKA Moscow!#RMACSKApic.twitter.com/GiuTfDoqTU — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) December 12, 2018

October: CSKA 1-0 Real Madrid

December: Real Madrid 0-3 CSKA



They finished bottom of Group G 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ChWdbM2MPB — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 12, 2018

CSKA Moscow do the double over Real Madrid in the Champions League but still finish bottom of the group... pic.twitter.com/RFyJnVC0yV — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) December 12, 2018

Real Madrid 0-3 CSKA Moscow 🤯🤯



My betslip: pic.twitter.com/sgMegnPn2R — Nungua Uzi Vert 👨🏾‍🎤 (@nuel_wildout) December 12, 2018

Some found time to poke fun at Thibaut Courtois' nightmarish display in goal, others wondered how Real's departed superstar Cristiano Ronaldo might react, whereas others went for the well-trodden conspiracy that the improbable feat was somehow down to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

When you find out Real Madrid are losing 3-0 at home to CSKA Moscow. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eGZY6thQxn — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) December 12, 2018

09/08/18 - Courtois : “Today I fulfil a childhood dream and join the best club in the world”



12/12/18 - Real Madrid lose 3-0 to CSKA Moscow at home pic.twitter.com/lZt1KeidgR — Bald Yute (@BaldYute) December 12, 2018

CSKA did, however, make it three wins in major football tournaments by Russian teams over Spanish opponents, with their two wins complementing Russia's penalty shootout win over Spain in the second round of this summer's 2018 World Cup.

Spain's skipper on that day, Sergio Ramos, did not take to the field on Wednesday night, as Real were already through as winner. However, the likes of world stars Gareth Bale, Isco, Marco Asensio, Marcelo and Toni Kroos were all on show, plus all three goals scored past Thibaut Courtois in goal, taking nothing away from CSKA's feat.