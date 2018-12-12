HomeSport News

Internet incredulous as CSKA inflict RECORD home defeat on Real but still go OUT OF UCL

Real Madrid v CSKA Moscow - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 12, 2018 CSKA Moscow's Fedor Chalov celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Scoring three goals at the Bernabeu is a feat usually reserved only for the likes of Barcelona in 'El Clasico' and usually ensures absolute victory, but CSKA Moscow did just that, winning 3-0 but still going out of Europe.

READ MORE: CSKA 3-0 Real Madrid - CSKA crash out of UCL despite THREE-NIL win at the Bernabeu (PHOTOS)

Given CSKA already recorded a 1-0 victory over the current European champions at Luzhniki Stadium, they became the First team in 10 years to do a 'double' over Real Madrid in the Champions League since Juventus in 2008.

The 3-0 scoreline was also the heaviest defeat Real have suffered on home turf in European competition, and the first ever Champions League group stage home loss since 2009.

However, a 2-1 win for Czech team Viktoria Plzen in the group's other match against AS Roma consigned CSKA to a bittersweet last-placed finish.

So how did just an ordinary Russian side like CSKA manage to first achieve such a feat, and then still go out of the group rock bottom?

The Twitterati thought exactly the same, and responded with a torrent of marvelous memes and tweets to express their incredulity at the biggest double-shock of the Champions League group stage.

Some found time to poke fun at Thibaut Courtois' nightmarish display in goal, others wondered how Real's departed superstar Cristiano Ronaldo might react, whereas others went for the well-trodden conspiracy that the improbable feat was somehow down to Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

CSKA did, however, make it three wins in major football tournaments by Russian teams over Spanish opponents, with their two wins complementing Russia's penalty shootout win over Spain in the second round of this summer's 2018 World Cup. 

Spain's skipper on that day, Sergio Ramos, did not take to the field on Wednesday night, as Real were already through as winner. However, the likes of world stars Gareth Bale, Isco, Marco Asensio, Marcelo and Toni Kroos were all on show, plus all three goals scored past Thibaut Courtois in goal, taking nothing away from CSKA's feat.

