Cheers, tears and f*ck you's!...UEFA Champions League round-up (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Missed the action from Tuesday's UEFA Champions League games? Have no fear, RT Sport has picked out the best, brightest and ballsiest moments of the last round of games in Groups A to D.

Liverpool scraped into the knockout stages of Europe's premier tournament with a 1-0 win over Napoli through –who else?– Mohamed Salah in Group C. The Egyptian King's 34th-minute goal was enough to send the Reds through and drive one Napoli fan to tears...despite there being 50 minutes left of the game.

Napoli fan in tears at Anfield already after Salah's opening goal, bare in mind Napoli still just need 1 goal to make it through to the knockouts. pic.twitter.com/5XZT2AVBmh — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) December 11, 2018

That reaction was in stark contrast to the arrival of the Neapolitans in Merseyside, who marched through the streets of Liverpool while heartily singing "F*ck you Liverpool," and brandishing flagpoles.

Napoli fans on the way to Anfield tonight chanting: "F**k you Liverpool." 👀 pic.twitter.com/idk4FnNT2O — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) December 11, 2018

With a hint of poetic justice for Liverpool, Red Star were knocked out on the same night. The Reds went through with moneybags Paris Saint-Germain who slaughtered Red Star 4-1 in Belgrade with goals from Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Neymar Jr. And those Napoli tears ended up to be justified, as the Serie A side went into the Europa League.

Tottenham Hotspur battled back from a goal down in Camp Nou to draw 1-1, courtesy of a late Lucas Moura goal against already-group-winners-to-no-surprise Barcelona, and claim the point they needed to advance from Group B by an agonizingly thin margin.

To the Spurs fans in Barcelona, we heard you up there. Fantastic support. Get home safe. #COYS#UCLpic.twitter.com/2qNgqsiWM4 — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 12, 2018

Spurs went through by virtue of more goals scored, at the expense of Inter Milan, despite having an identical points tally and goal difference to that of the Italian club.

Inter could only muster a second half goal to salvage a 1-1 draw against PSV, who were already out of the group, meaning they would narrowly miss out on qualification and settle for Europa League qualification but not before a healthy dose of trolling from the Dutch side...

It was a case of last minute, last place for Russian champions Lokomotiv Moscow,who capped their dismal European campaign by finishing rock bottom of Group D with a 1-0 defeat to Schalke in Germany, ruling out even a place in the Europa League following a 91st minute goal from Alessandro Schöpf.

Many observers thought the reactions of the Loko players on the pitch summed up the team's performance on the pitch and, subsequently, their overall showing this season.

A 1-0 victory would have suited Lokomotiv for 3rd place in the end, as Galatasaray were beaten 3-2 at home by group winners Porto in Istanbul, but that result proved redundant for the Russian capital's club, and the Turkish champions landed that all-important European spot.

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund continued their quest for the all important 'honey pot' by finishing top of Group A too, albeit by goal difference with a 2-0 win over French side Monaco, whose manager Thierry Henry will perhaps have dealt a few more of the death stares he dished out to teenager Benoît Badiashile after a pre-match presser as his team finished bottom of the pile with a single solitary point.

LET’S GET THAT HONEY 🍯



🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 pic.twitter.com/vSKSMynUwF — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 11, 2018

Spaniards Atletico Madrid also went through in second after a 0-0 draw with Belgian side Club Brugge, who were guaranteed a Europa League place for the final round kicked off, and with Atletico already guaranteed a place in the knockout phase, the result was hardly unsurprising.

The Champions League group stage will be wrapped up on Wednesday, with Jose Mourinho's Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus still to come as well as mouthwatering ties such as Ajax versus Bayern Munich, there is sure to be more action in store. Stay tuned to RT Sport to keep up to date.