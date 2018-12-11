Last minute, last place – Lokomotiv crash out of Champions League to wrap up Group D (PHOTOS)

Russian champions Lokomotiv Moscow's ride in the UEFA Champions League came to a disapppointing end in Germany on Tuesday as they crashed out with a last minute 1-0 defeat to Schalke to finish in last place in Group D.

READ MORE: Porto storm into Champions League knockout stages after Galatasaray nail-biter (PHOTOS)

Lokomotiv will rue missed chances in a game in Gelsenkirchen, as they had chances to put themselves ahead in a game they needed to win and hope Galatasaray, who played Porto in Istanbul in the group's other game, would lose to qualify for the Europa League in third place.

General director Ilya Gerkus said earlier in the season that Lokomotiv's players had turned out to be a level below their continental counterparts in the Champions League season – and it was evident once again on Tuesday.

Brothers and Russian internationals Aleksey and Anton Miranchuk both had chances from Lokomotiv counter attacks either side of half time but Ralf Fährmann's net was rarely disturbed.

As it turned out, Galatasaray lost 2-1 at home to the Portuguese side, a result that would have suited Loko but only in the event of victory in Germany. However, a late goal from Austrian Alessandro Schöpf –in the 91st minute– put paid to any hopes of Europa League qualification.

Poor performances in the tournament saw Loko win just one game, ironically against the Turkish team in Moscow, and finish in last place with just three points to show for their European campaign.

Porto had already had the group sewn up before the last round of games, Schalke also went through to the knockout round from second place, whereas Galatasaray carry on their European campaign and now go into the Europa League, at the expense of Lokomotiv.