Deontay Wilder & Tyson Fury press conference ahead of heavyweight boxing showdown (VIDEO)

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and rival Tyson Fury are holding a press conference before the pair meet in a bout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The pair are both putting their undefeated records on the line, with US fighter Wilder, 33, boasting a perfect slate of 40 wins in 40 fights – 39 of which have come by way of knockout.

Fury, 30, is undefeated in 27 fights and is a former WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO title holder.

Previous media events between the pair have proved explosive - watch all the action from their final press conference in our live feed below.