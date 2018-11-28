HomeSport News

Carlsen beats Caruana in tiebreakers to defend World Chess Championship title

© Reuters / Paul Childs
Norway’s Magnus Carlsen has defeated US rival Fabiano Caruana in tiebreakers to seal a dramatic victory at the World Chess Championship in London.

Following an epic 12 drawn games in a row after more than 50 hours of play - the first ever such scenario in a World Chess Championship match - the action went to a series of four tiebreaks on Wednesday. 

Carlsen (L) and Caruana (R) battle it out. © Reuters / Paul Childs

Bidding to become the first US world chess king since Bobby Fischer in 1972, Caruana, 26, eventually fell short against defending champion Carlsen, who romped to a 3-0 win in the best-of-four tiebreak series. 

Games were played behind soundproof glass in London. © Reuters / Paul Childs

Carlsen, 27, has been world champion since 2013, and also successfully defended his title against Russia’s Sergey Karjakin in 2016 in a contest which similarly went to tiebreakers.

With Wednesday’s result, Carlsen pockets a cool €550,000 ($621,000) while Caruana has the consolation of €450,000 ($508,000) in runner-up prize money.

There was unusual drama before Game 9, when Carlsen turned up with a black eye which he'd suffered while playing football with friends.  

The Grand Master was reportedly cleared for concussion by a medical team before taking to the board again - and has eventually ground down Caruana to clinch the title after a bruising battle. 

