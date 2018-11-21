What do we know about 'Sascha'? - Get to know ATP finals champion Alexander Zverev (VIDEO)
Not only did Zverev beat all-time tennis greats Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the semifinal and final respectively, he did it in style: defeating two of the greatest to ever play the game in straight sets, earning an array of plaudits along the way.
German tennis icon Boris Becker went as far as to label Zverev "the best of his generation" and acclaimed his stunning upset over Serbian Djokovic "a moment which the whole tennis world has been waiting for."
Here, RT Sport explains what all the fuss is about over 'Sascha'.