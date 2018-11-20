Zlat'll do nicely! Ibrahimovic close to stunning Italy return after ‘agreeing deal with AC Milan’

LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is close to a sensational return to Italy at the age of 37 to rejoin AC Milan after agreeing a €2 million deal, according to reports in the Italian press.

Rumors have been swirling for several weeks that the Swedish star could return to Serie A – where he has formerly played for both Milan clubs as well as Juventus.

That return now appears increasingly likely, according to the Italian papers, which suggest the player has accepted a six-month contract worth €2 million (US$2.27 million) from January 2019, with the option of a one-year extension.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Swede is merely waiting for AC Milan director Leonardo to contact him to seal the deal, while Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Raiola has reportedly met with Milan officials.

Ibrahimovic enjoyed a spell with the Rossoneri between 2010 and 2012, first while on loan from Barcelona and then as a permanent signing.

He netted 56 goals in 85 games and helped the team to the Serie A in his first season.

He later moved on to PSG, before heading to Manchester United and then current club LA Galaxy earlier this year in what has been a peripatetic career.

The giant Swede has made a typically outsized impact in MLS, scoring a 40-yard stunner on his debut as he bagged 22 goals in 27 games for the Galaxy.

He was recently voted the newcomer of the season, while his debut goal was voted goal of the season.

However, Ibrahimovic appeared disappointed with his team’s campaign, saying: “For me to return, I want to be able to challenge for the trophy.

“I am not here for a vacation. I am here for the challenge. I want to feel I have a chance to be the best in MLS – my team, not me, because I am the best. I want to feel my team against the other ones.”

Amid the mounting speculation that they could lose their star man, Los Angeles Galaxy technical director Jovan Kirovski expressed hope that Ibrahimovic would remain in the US.

“Ibrahimovic’s contract isn’t expiring, he still has a year on his contract with us,” Kirovski said, according to Goal.com.

“We want him to be happy in our team and we are working to ensure that he can continue playing for the Galaxy."

AC Milan currently sit fifth in the Serie A table, 13 points adrift of league leaders Juventus after 12 games played.