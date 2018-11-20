Knocking their socks off: Russian player’s kit item becomes first World Cup exhibit for FIFA museum

Russia knocked the socks off millions around the globe with their performances at the World Cup this summer, so it’s perhaps fitting that midfielder Roman Zobnin will provide exactly that item of kit to the FIFA Museum.

Zobnin played every single minute of Russia’s wondrously unexpected run to the quarter-finals in their home tournament, where they wowed the nation and the world – most notably in humbling Spain at the last 16 stage.

While Russia ultimately came underdone in a gut-wrenching penalty shootout defeat to Croatia in the quarter-finals, the socks that midfielder Zobnin wore in that game have the privilege of being the first item in a special World Cup showcase at the FIFA Museum in Zurich.

The museum tweeted a picture of the item of clothing, styled in the white-blue-red of the Russian flag, along with a message of thanks to their former owner.

Thanks for having us Russia, and thanks for providing the history for the first object of our 2018 #WorldCup showcase 😍



Roman Zobnin played every minute for Russia, up until their exit in the quarter-finals 🇷🇺🇭🇷



His socks from this game are now on show at the #FIFAMuseum 🙌 pic.twitter.com/H7kNwEwNUh — FIFA Museum (@FIFAMuseum) November 19, 2018

Spartak Moscow midfielder Zobnin, 24, is one of Russian football’s brightest stars and has made 21 appearances and counting in ‘Sbornaya’ colors.

Zobinin is seen as key to the team’s progress moving forward, alongside youngsters such as 22-year-old Aleksandr Golovin of Monaco.

Zobin will however miss Tuesday night’s crunch UEFA Nations League clash against Sweden with a thigh strain.

Russia sit top of Group B2 on seven points from three games, meaning a draw at the Friends Arena in Stockholm would be enough to see Stanislav Cherchesov’s men promoted to the top tier of the new UEFA competition.