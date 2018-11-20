13yo Double Dutch champ smashes own record for most jumps in 30 secs (VIDEO)

Blink and you might miss it: an extraordinary 13-year-old Chinese boy has broken the world record for most Double Dutch jumps in 30 seconds in a mesmerizing display of agility and conditioning.

Teenager Huang Junjie successfully managed to jump 136 times in 30 seconds at the Double Dutch Contest Shanghai Vol.5 on Sunday. That equates to an average of 9.07 times per second.

Together with his team mates Jiang Dali and Jin Zhenyu, Huang previously set the Guinness World Record in 2017 with 133 jumps.

“This is the fifth time I participated in Double Dutch Contest Shanghai,” Huang said as cited by The Global Times. “I practice every Tuesday and Friday from 3 to 5pm.”

“Huang is an ambassador of Double Dutch. Previously not many people knew about the sport,” coach Li Yue said, adding that Huang's unofficial record is 143 jumps in just 30 seconds.

The Shanghai event is held annually each November and attracts competitors from around the world, though the vast majority are from the Asia-Pacific region.

