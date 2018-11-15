'It's a no brainer': Mayweather says New Year's Eve bout with Nasukawa is back on

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has made a second U-turn regarding his announced bout with Japanese kickboxing ace Tenshin Nasukawa, saying the bout, scheduled for December 31 but then shockingly annulled by 'Money', will happen after all.

READ MORE: Money talks: Mayweather ‘set for $88mn payday’ for Japan fight

"We're gonna make it happen," undefeated, former five-weight boxing world champ Mayweather said, speaking to TMZ Sports. "Rules? It's gonna be a little boxing exhibition. No kicking.

"It's a no-brainer. Just because I'm retired from boxing, I still make appearances worldwide and make a ton of money,"

the 41-year-old added.

Mayweather had traveled to Japan earlier this month and appeared at a press conference in Tokyo for mixed martial arts organization Rizin.

Read more

There, it was announced that the Vegas-based fighter will face Nasukawa in a bout as part of the Rizin 14 event on New Year's Eve at the Saitama Super Arena.

But by the time he had returned home from the presser, Mayweather had changed his tune. He and said he had been misled over the scale of the contest and stated that the bout was off.

READ MORE: 'I want to sincerely apologize to my fans': Mayweather annuls Japan MMA fight

But now Mayweather has changed his mind again, and says the New Year's Eve bout with the 20-year-old kickboxing world champion will now go ahead.

Mayweather officially retired from the ring with an unprecedented 50-0 record after his 10th-round TKO win over Conor McGregor in a mega-money crossover bout at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, last year.