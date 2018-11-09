New star of 2018-19 season? Tantalizing Tuktamysheva rocks at Japan Grand Prix stage

Russia figure skating talent Elizaveta Tuktamysheva has extended her winning streak that started at Skate Canada by posting the highest score in the women’s short program at the NHK Trophy in Japan.

The 2015 world champion immaculately landed her signature triple axel to set a new personal best in the short program of 76.17 points, surpassing Japanese rival Satoko Miyahara by just 0.06 points.

READ MORE: Striptease on ice: The revealing trend taking over the figure skating season

The 21-year-old Russian, who won the Grand Prix in Canada three weeks before, can book a place in the Grand Prix final if she claims gold or silver at the competition in Japan.

Tuktamysheva, who failed to make the Olympic team last season, is making a stunning comeback to figure skating’s elite, producing mature and solid skating at Grand Prix events. In Canada, she managed to beat Russia’s long-time leader, Evgenia Medvedeva, who took silver at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang.

Apart from winning gold in her season-opening event, Tuktamysheva also stole the exhibition show in Canada, delivering a provocative routine to Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ and sending the crowd into meltdown.

The skater removed her flight attendant jacket during the Gala Show, showing off her black lingerie, a step which was widely discussed on social media, with some attempting to repeat her daring dance under the hashtag #TuktikChallenge.