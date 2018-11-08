Kicking off: Short-lived Mayweather opponent wins 'Kickboxer of Year' award (PHOTOS)

The opponent scheduled to face Floyd Mayweather on a Japanese MMA promotion card, Tenshin Nasukawa, has been named Kickboxing Athlete of the Year at the Global Martial Arts Awards 2018 at a grand ceremony in Singapore.

READ MORE: 'I want to sincerely apologize to my fans': Mayweather annuls Japan MMA fight

The 20-year-old has an undefeated record in kickboxing with 27 wins from 27 contests, and has ventured into MMA where he holds a four from four record, and was picked from seven athletes for the award in a ceremony held by ONE Championship.

Nasukawa was named Male Athlete of the Year, and was also nominated for Martial Arts Hero of the Year, in a category also populated by UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

The youngster was penciled in to face undefeated boxer Mayweather on the Rizin 14 end-of-year card on December 31 on Monday, the announcement being made at a news conference.

I’ll absolutely win.

Cuz I born to change the world with this fist.

Who’s gonna fight together with me as Team Tenshin?

See you at RIZIN. #TeamTenshin#RIZIN14#Cygames#mayweathertenshinpic.twitter.com/ftg1AB1hgH — 那須川 天心 (@TeppenTenshin) November 5, 2018

However, Mayweather, 41, said on Wednesday that the details of a deal between the two had been lost in translation, claiming he had signed only up for a three-round untelevised exhibition fight exclusive only to a small crowd for a "very large fee."

Between the fight being announced and annulled, Nasukawa had gained a new following in the combat sports world from relative obscurity for the way he dealt with trash talk from motormouth king Conor McGregor