Kicking off: Short-lived Mayweather opponent wins 'Kickboxer of Year' award (PHOTOS)
The 20-year-old has an undefeated record in kickboxing with 27 wins from 27 contests, and has ventured into MMA where he holds a four from four record, and was picked from seven athletes for the award in a ceremony held by ONE Championship.
天心、キックボクサーオブザイヤー受賞✨おめでとう🎊— Mei “V.V” Yamaguchi (@v_vmei) November 8, 2018
伊東会長、代理で来たのにトロフィー🏆準備されておらず笑笑。来た意味www@TeppenTenshin@takasi1970pic.twitter.com/YHQCGdQyLS
Nasukawa was named Male Athlete of the Year, and was also nominated for Martial Arts Hero of the Year, in a category also populated by UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.
The youngster was penciled in to face undefeated boxer Mayweather on the Rizin 14 end-of-year card on December 31 on Monday, the announcement being made at a news conference.
I’ll absolutely win.— 那須川 天心 (@TeppenTenshin) November 5, 2018
Cuz I born to change the world with this fist.
Who’s gonna fight together with me as Team Tenshin?
See you at RIZIN. #TeamTenshin#RIZIN14#Cygames#mayweathertenshinpic.twitter.com/ftg1AB1hgH
However, Mayweather, 41, said on Wednesday that the details of a deal between the two had been lost in translation, claiming he had signed only up for a three-round untelevised exhibition fight exclusive only to a small crowd for a "very large fee."
Between the fight being announced and annulled, Nasukawa had gained a new following in the combat sports world from relative obscurity for the way he dealt with trash talk from motormouth king Conor McGregor