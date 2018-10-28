HomeSport News

Georgian boxer attacks his OWN trainer after points defeat (VIDEO)

Get short URL
Georgian boxer attacks his OWN trainer after points defeat (VIDEO)
© YouTube / Sports Media Production
Defeat appeared too much to bear for Georgian boxer Levan Shonia on Saturday night, as he lashed out at his own trainer amid his decision loss to Bulgaria’s Spas Genov in Sofia.

Appearing on the undercard of the Kubrat Pulev versus Hughie Fury bout, Shonia was staring a 12th career defeat in the face as he awaited the official scores.

READ MORE: Floyd v Khabib: What do The Money Team fighters in Moscow think of the mega-fight? (VIDEO)

Clearly still fired up, Shonia appeared to challenge his rival to one more round of boxing, before lashing out at his trainer, who was apparently attempting to calm his fiery charge down.

Perhaps summing up his night, Shonia struck out with a right hand at his coach, who leaned back to avoid too much damage before responding with a slap of his own.

The Georgian boxer stepped back in with a left hand, although the referee quickly intervened to stop things from escalating.

The incident summed up a night to forget for Shonia, whose defeat moved his record to 15-12-0.

In the main event, Pulev beat Britain’s Hughie Fury via a unanimous points decision in their IBF final eliminator.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies