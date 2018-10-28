Georgian boxer attacks his OWN trainer after points defeat (VIDEO)

Defeat appeared too much to bear for Georgian boxer Levan Shonia on Saturday night, as he lashed out at his own trainer amid his decision loss to Bulgaria’s Spas Genov in Sofia.

Appearing on the undercard of the Kubrat Pulev versus Hughie Fury bout, Shonia was staring a 12th career defeat in the face as he awaited the official scores.

Clearly still fired up, Shonia appeared to challenge his rival to one more round of boxing, before lashing out at his trainer, who was apparently attempting to calm his fiery charge down.

Perhaps summing up his night, Shonia struck out with a right hand at his coach, who leaned back to avoid too much damage before responding with a slap of his own.

🤯🤣 Astonishing stuff from Bulgaria tonight as a boxer goes rogue after refusing to accept defeat and exchanges shots with his own coach. pic.twitter.com/mVsVOPB42p — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 27, 2018

I don’t know who the fighter is, but this fella just did this to his own trainer after his fight here in Bulgaria. He lost the fight btw pic.twitter.com/rxEt1WTphy — Kugan Cassius (@KuganCassius) October 27, 2018

The Georgian boxer stepped back in with a left hand, although the referee quickly intervened to stop things from escalating.

The incident summed up a night to forget for Shonia, whose defeat moved his record to 15-12-0.

In the main event, Pulev beat Britain’s Hughie Fury via a unanimous points decision in their IBF final eliminator.