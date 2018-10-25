The sweetest gift? Mo Salah gives shirt to fan for chocolate present after UCL win (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah is known for his nice guy image, and he was duly rewarded for his warm persona after The Reds' Champions League win over Crvena Zvezda - with a £42 box of chocolates from a thoughtful fan.

The 'Egyptian King' was the star of a 4-0 rout of Serbian side in Liverpool's Champions League Group C victory, netting two goals either side of half time, the first to double the lead after a Roberto Firmino opener, then from the spot before Sadio Mane added afourth ten minutes from time.

Salah was substituted on 73 minutes but after the final whistle, ran over to a supporter wearing a hijab and waving a sign in Arabic in the front row that apparently read: "I've come from Egypt for you".

The fan then presented the forward with a £42 ($54) selection of candy from popular chocolatier Thornton's.

Nice gesture from @MoSalah as he hands his shirt to a fan coming all the way from Egypt, then receives a wrapped gift in return [🎥: @davidclarke981]pic.twitter.com/6zHLMhm75y — KingFut.com (@King_Fut) October 25, 2018

Salah was clearly touched by the heartwarming gesture, and gave the fan his shirt in return, and could be seen applauding the rest of the stadium with the carton tucked under his arm.

With the goals, Salah improved his phenomenal scoring record to 50 goals in 65 gmaes for Liverpool since joining from Roma and helped fire the five-time European champions to the top of Group C ahead of a return trip to Belgrade in a fortnight.