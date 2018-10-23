Escalator gone mad injures many in Rome metro ahead of Champions League game (VIDEO)

At least 30 people were injured as an escalator sped up unexpectedly, causing commuters to fall. One person reportedly lost a leg.

Many football fans are among the victims as the incident occurred at the Repubblica metro station in the Italian capital shortly before CSKA Moscow’s match against AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League.

The video of the incident shows terrified people are falling from the steps and piling up at the foot of the escalator, with screams in Russian clearly distinguishable.

В Риме перед матчем #РомаЦСКА на одной из центральных станций метро вышел из строя эскалатор с болельщиками, есть серьёзно пострадавшие (с) pic.twitter.com/4hslg9ySBt — Фанаты ЦСКА★RBWorld (@RBWorldorg) October 23, 2018

“A total of 30 people were injured: seven of them are in grave condition; five others are moderate and 18 were only slightly wounded," a Russian embassy in Rome spokesman told Tass.

“Chances are high that the majority of those hurt are Russian citizens,” he said, adding that the embassy was ready to assist those in trouble.

