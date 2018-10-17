‘If Gregg Popovich ran for US president, I’d vote for him’ – ex-NBA star Brandon Jennings

In the second part of an exclusive interview with RT, ex-NBA star Brandon Jennings opens up on a career that has taken him from the US to China and now to Russia, also discussing the political tensions in his homeland.

The ex-Bucks, Knicks and Wizards point-guard recently moved to play for Zenit St. Petersburg in Russia, and talked to RT’s Alexey Yaroshevsky in a wide-ranging interview that delved into his life, career and thoughts on the current situation in the US.

ON PLAYING IN CHINA

After a season of mixed emotions in Washington DC with the Wizards – during which Jennings’ team almost made it to the NBA Conference Final, but crashed in Game 7 to Celtics – the Compton-born player had to make a decision about his further career.

In the end, he opted to leave the NBA – heading to China. On July 28, 2017, Jennings signed with Shanxi Brave Dragons.

Read more

But he completely rubbished suggestions he had headed east for money.

“I moved to China just to play, to have game time after limited opportunities in DC. And it was actually a cool experience – appreciation from fans, the passion for the game, I got to play a lot. I just needed to be away and play basketball at the time.”

Jennings says that playing in the Land of the Dragon is not easy – due to the nature of the league itself.

“Playing in China is a different type of basketball. You gotta be able to score the ball. It was not like I was told to control the team, but I had to be able to score. But it’s a fun league. The Chinese play very physical basketball. They don’t call fouls. A lot of times when I was about to shoot, I had two or three people in my face – and I had to find a way to shoot.”

Jennings had a very particular analogy to the Chinese League – street basketball in Harlem.

“Chinese basketball is kind of like street basketball. Like a hot summer in New York and guys are playing ball in Rucker Park.”

Next year China is hosting the FIBA Basketball World Cup, which Jennings believes will be a major success – simply because the game is hugely popular there.

“I think China is one of the biggest markets ever for basketball. We would play and CCTV5 would show the game – so when we played against Stephon Marbury’s team, over 200 million people watched it live on TV. That’s unbelievable. You can ask any NBA player who goes there – the Chinese go crazy about the game. They love guys of my height – like Allen Iverson type of height. So when they see us, that gives them a better confidence that they can make it too.”

In China, Brandon Jennings is averaging 29.3 points, 6.8 assists, 5.7 boards, 3.8 steals while shooting 46.2% from field and 40.9% from 3.



Luis Scola, his teammate, is averaging 29.3 points, 14.7 boards, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals while shooting 60.2% from field and 47.8% from 3. pic.twitter.com/vzeZOMQMtk — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) 13 ноября 2017 г.

ON POTENTIAL NBA COMEBACK

After leaving China after just 5 months, Jennings made a short return to the NBA – to the team where he started his professional career, the Milwaukee Bucks. But a combination of injuries and limited playing opportunities cut his comeback short. Just five months later he was waived by the Bucks – which eventually led to him signing a contract with Zenit.

However, despite relishing this new challenge, Jennings admits he misses the NBA and feels he still has what it takes to play there.

“I’m not going to make an excuse that my injury is the reason why I’m not in the league anymore. But I just felt I could still start in the NBA, but who doesn’t think that? Do I still think I can play in the NBA? Of course. And that’s why this year I am going to prove it.”

ON KAEPERNICK PROTESTS AND REACTION IN US

Moving away from basketball, Jennings talked about recent events in the US – starting with the NFL’s Colin Kaepernick protesting against police brutality. Jennings said it highlighted that racism was still a huge issue in America.

“Racism is still the biggest thing in this world. We are supposed to be so far away from it – from the 1950s and 60s – but now you can see it more. People are open about it and put it out on social media without caring. This is where we are in 2018. We’re burning shoes or a guy’s jersey because he wants to stand up for all rights in the world – why do we have a problem with that? It’s sickening. We, as America, have come so far – for us still to be dealing with these problems.”

Jennings didn’t see an immediate way out of the situation – but said the least people could do is make sure their children are brought up in the right way.

“We have to teach our children to live their lives the right way. Tell them to always protect themselves. And don’t judge people on the color of their skins. I’ve never understood how you can hate someone you’ve never met. I believe if you hate someone you’ve never met – you actually love them and want to be who they are. That’s why you hate them so much.”

Jennings also commented on San Antonio Spurs’ president and coach Gregg Popovich coming out with public defense of Kaepernick’s protest.

“It’s a freedom of speech and he has the right to say what he feels. For Pop, being who he is – one of the greatest managers of all times – to come out and say that, it says a lot about who he is and what he believes in. He’s not talking about the color of the skin; he’s talking about people in general.”

ON TRUMP’S AMERICA

Speaking about the current political climate across the Atlantic, Jennings was critical of the US leadership.

“It’s sad – we go to this ‘Make America Great Again’. We ARE great – but why do we have to kick foreigners out? That’s not what we are about, what America stands for. It’s freedom land. It’s sad to see where we are. And I’m sure other countries are laughing at us – like what are you guys doing?”

Jennings expressed hope that the American people will make the right decision at the next elections. And reacting to the light-hearted suggestion that maybe Popovich should run for the US presidency, Jennings responded with a smile.

“I’m rolling! Would I vote for Pop? Yes!”

ON HOW BIG MONEY CHANGES ATHLETES' LIVES

Jennings made his first million dollars at the age of 18 – when he moved to play in Rome – but he says that earning big money at such a young age did not change him mentally.

“The money doesn’t really change the athletes, it changes people around the athletes. They think that if you made it, they made it too. They are expecting you to be a certain way. But you look at yourself and realize you are the same person, but they are now expecting you to give, give and give. As an athlete, it’s really hard to balance this out. Because you have to deal with fans, media, going out there and performing for 48 minutes trying to win the game – and then you come back home and get text messages from 10 people asking you for money.”

As an athlete grows older, Jennings says, the less value money would have – if one really loves the game.

“Yes, it brings us money, it brings us fame. But a lot of athletes who really love what they do would do it for free. I would play basketball for free – as long as I can go and play, I’m cool.”

However, Jennings says that his childhood – living on the brink of poverty – helped him to become who he is.

“Growing up in LA helped me a lot. I grew up in a single mother home. And that hunger for success came from not having much and wanting to make it, to be able to take care of my family.

"I saw a lot of money and gifts when I made it out. By the age of 17, I was the best young player in the country. So we lived pretty well – like I saw the light and was ready for it. But the dark times really helped – and still help today, when I have memories from childhood of not having this or that. When you didn’t know when your next meal was coming.”