HomeSport News

Ice-hockey star Ovechkin to become warship commander in online game

Get short URL
Ice-hockey star Ovechkin to become warship commander in online game
© Harry How / AFP
NHL star and reigning Stanley Cup champion, Alex Ovechkin, is set to feature in an online combat game called ‘World of Warships’ as the commander of a naval vessel.

The Capitals captain will be presented as four different commander characters in the game update, which is scheduled to be released in the middle of October.

READ MORE: Stanley Cup ‘damaged’ during wild Capitals celebrations

The 33-year-old forward personally provided the voiceovers for his in-game characters, who will be able to command both US and Soviet ships.

I wanted people to understand that in any competitive field, you must inspire players to never give up,” Ovechkin was quoted as saying by Russian Machine Never Breaks. 

© Ethan Miller / AFP

Video games are just like sport – play more, train more. When I started the game for the first time, I realized I am not a very good ship commander… But, like on the ice, I will continue to play and build my game skills until I am the best!”

One of the warships commanded by the NHL star even has a skating rink on its deck.

The three-time NHL MVP took part in a marketing campaign to promote the game appearing in the “Earn Your Greatness” video, which announces his “debut” as a warship commander.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies